THE STROLLER: How you can perform in theater -- alone

TODAY’S WORD is literally -- which we're looking at a little differently from the normal Word of the Day. The question here is what does literally mean -- and why is it incorrect in the following sentence: "I literally died and went to heaven when Beyonce shook my hand, looked me in the eye and said I looked marvelous."
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was nonplussed. It means so surprised and confused that one does not know how to react. Example: Freddie was loving every minute of his bachelor party, until the bikini-clad woman who was doing the enticing dance teasingly turned around and revealed herself to be his fiancee, which left him utterly nonplussed.
Piano bar
Tonight you can sing along in the comfort of your own home -- to the top of your lungs, if you want to -- when TheatreWorks Community Players presents its "Piano Bar Live Stream."
"Piano Bar" is a popular, occaional TheatreWorks show in which Ann Nichols plays piano, and cast members sing various songs, most of them popular and well known, and many of them unexpected delights. The audience is invited to sing along (in fact, it's hard not to).
Thanks to the pandemic precautions, the Black Box Theatre can't hold a big audience, but the singers plan to present a show anyway -- livestreamed. They will be Michelle Graham, Michelle Epps, Sarah Foley, Brittney Palmer, DeMarco King, Jim Woods and Joanie McPeak. Zach McPeak will emcee.
Look for it on Facebook (TheatreWorks Communitiy Players) at 7 p.m., or later on TheatreWorks' YouTube channel (look it up, or copy and paste into browser: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1hxjpkqvbAedD-Au7FMIzg).
One way of looking at it
Linda Wilson shared this metaphor to help give some idea of how the coronavirus spreads: "You and nine friends are crafting. One is using glitter. How many projects have glitter?"
Sunflowers
Sunflowers are native to North America. Their name is the same in Greek, in the official scientific version -- Helianthus annuus, with "helios" meaning sun and "anthos" meaning flower. Most bloom in 85 to 95 days after the seeds are planted.
Sunflowers are heliotropic, which means they turn their flowers to face the movement of the sun across the sky east to west. At night, they return their flowers facing east, ready for the next day. This only happens, though, before the flowers get heavy with seeds -- at which point they settle down.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hans-Peter Schiffer of Germany made the Guiness Word Records in 2014 for having the world's tallest sunflower, measuring in at 30 feet, 1 inch tall. It was his fourth time winning the world record for tallest sunflower.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the average height of the standard (not miniature or giant) sunflower?
