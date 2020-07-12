THE STROLLER: If you need a job, don't look for these

TODAY’S WORD is knocker-upper. Example: Sometimes my grandfather talked about stories his father would tell from back when he worked as a knocker-upper, and his mother talked about taking in laundry.
SUNDAY’S WORD was cobbler. A person who mends shoes as a job. Example: When I asked Daddy where I could find a cobbler, he said there aren't many left anymore, but when he needs one, he goes to the one in Rocky Mount.
Obscure jobs
The job of knocker-upper no longer exists, and there aren't as many cobblers as there used to be. Other jobs whose times are past include:
- Ice-cutters, who would saw up ice on frozen lakes for people to use in their cellars and iceboxes.
- Rat-catchers, to control the rodent population in Europe.
- Lamplighter, who lit, extinguished and refueled street lamps.
- Log-drivers, who would float and guide logs down rivers from logging sites to sawmills.
- Switchboard operators, who connected telephone calls.
- Lector in factories, who were hired by factories workers who pooled their money, to keep those workers entertained during long, dull shifts.
- Soda jerk, serving soda drinks (that they mixed themselves) and ice cream to order.
- Herb strewer, who spread herbs and flowers through the homes of the wealthy during the 1600s, to mask bad smells.
- Pinsetters in bowling alleys, to replace pins in their spots.
- Human computers, who solved complicated mathematical problems ranging from astronomy to trigonometry, such as for NASA.
- Film projectionist, who ran the film from canisters of filmstrips in movie theaters.
- Breaker boys, boys between the ages of 8 and 12, who sorted impurities out of coal.
- Elevator operators, who, before the days of easy-to-use buttons, operated a lever that regulated speed and determined where an elevator would stop.
- Town crier, who publicized court orders.
New library books
Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Rich has started processing the following new books to be ready for checkouts on Thursday:
- "Christmas in Bayberry" by Jennifer Faye
- "An Appalachian Summer" by Ann H. Gabhart
- "The Amish Schoolteacher" by Jerry Eicher
- "Someone Else’s Secret" by Julia Spiro
- "Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took on the West" by Catherine Belton
Although the general public can't enter the library now, people can check out books and other materials. Just call your local library and give the librarian your library card number and book selection. In The Stroller's experience, the librarians' patience and helpful suggestions make up for not being able to browse the aisles.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Koalas, which eat the leaves of the eucalpytus tree, store extra leaves in their cheeks for later.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why are koalas sometimes called "koala bears"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
