THE STROLLER: It's crying time again in onion world

TODAY’S WORD is cobbler. Example: When I asked Daddy where I could find a cobbler, he said there aren't many left anymore, but when he needs one, he goes to the one in Rocky Mount.
FRIDAY’S WORD was eclectic. It means selecting what seems best of various styles or ideas. Example: Brunhilde had an eclectic collection of cat statues from around the world and through various points in the past 200 years.
Cutting onions
If you are as plagued by tears and stinging eyes as The Stroller is while cutting onions, let's talk about how to prevent that. First and foremost, The Stroller would like your tips, to try out at home and also to share in this column: Please send them using the contact information below.
The Stroller recently saw the movie "The Help" and learned a few household tips while doing so. This one was particularly exciting: To prevent tears while chopping onion, hold a matchstick between your teeth.
The other day while cooking with the best friend (yes, a minor -- but after three months necessary -- violation of an otherwise strict quarantine), it was time to chop onions, but The Stroller couldn't find the box of matches anywhere. The best friend suggested another tip: Chew gum while chopping. When The Stroller replied that there isn't any gum in the house, the friend reminded of the gum left over from the pinata at the last birthday party. Et voilà -- there were some pieces of Canel's Goma de Mascar (Canel's chewing gum), including this interesting flavor: rum.
Chewing the gum let The Stroller dice an entire onion and a half without tears (but we normally get close to that far anyway), but that last half an onion started to be bothersome.
We'll continue looking for the box of matches and will report back later. Meanwhile, please send your tips, and we'll all compare.
Community meal
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville, will have a free community meal at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if the answering machine picks up, leave a message with your name, your phone number and the number of people in your household. Then, on Wednesday, you simply pick up your plates and take them home.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Koalas sleep between 18 and 22 hours a day and spend nearly all their waking time eating, because their food isn't too efficient at giving nutrients and energy. It's eucalyptus, which is toxic, so the koala's digestive system has to work hard to digest it, and after all that digestive-tract work, there aren't even many nutrients, thus, the diet doesn't give much energy.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where do koalas store extra leaves for later?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!