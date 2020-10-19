THE STROLLER: It's time to know about bears and deer

The question comes down to analyzing for differences between deer and bear droppings. It may help you, too, figure out who’s trolling around your yard (at least The Stroller never has seen a bear).

Read no further, if you haven’t had breakfast yet. Deer droppings are in the form of little separate balls, about as big around as a dime or up to a nickel. Bear droppings are larger clumps, which may be in the form of larger balls, or just clumps, but definitely more clumped than from the dogs. They also often have visible large seeds in them, such as from persimmons.

The Stroller has found from experience that these are the months predators are most active. To reduce bears in your yard, make sure there is no food outside your house, such as garbage bags, cat food or even those remaining tomatoes and squashes in the garden. Fortify your chicken coop like a fortress, protecting your birds with hardware cloth instead of chicken wire, which is easy to pull off the wood supports.

Time change

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 1, when you set your clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m.