THE STROLLER: It's time to know about bears and deer

TODAY’S PHRASE is "Kommissar" from the 1982 Falco song "der Kommissar." Example: "Alles klar, Herr Kommissar?"
MONDAY’S WORD was serpentine, suggested by Judy Hodge and in the song “Serpentine Fire” by Earth, Wind & Fire: “Gonna tell the story o’ / Morning glory / All about the serpentine fire.” It means to move or lie in a winding path or line.
Pets, deer -- or bear?
Jesse Jones of Dyer’s Store knows where the bears are in his neighborhood and on into Leatherwood and Mountain Valley.
He cuts hay in those areas, so he sees the signs, which include crushed hay in the fields where they sleep, and their droppings. The Stroller’s hay field is a regular bedroom and bathroom for bears, he said, giving a lesson on how to tell.
Using Mr. Jones’ lesson, The Stroller searched the area for signs of bears and realized that the bears also go as far up as right outside the living room window and, according to the droppings left behind, seem to spend a lot of time there. Perhaps the bears started when the cherries were ripe, and now they are enjoying the acorns?
To be sure, The Stroller spent a lot of time in books and on websites studying the difference in droppings. Like most people, The Stroller is fairly familiar with what the family cats and dogs leave behind, so those are easy to identify.
The question comes down to analyzing for differences between deer and bear droppings. It may help you, too, figure out who’s trolling around your yard (at least The Stroller never has seen a bear).
Read no further, if you haven’t had breakfast yet. Deer droppings are in the form of little separate balls, about as big around as a dime or up to a nickel. Bear droppings are larger clumps, which may be in the form of larger balls, or just clumps, but definitely more clumped than from the dogs. They also often have visible large seeds in them, such as from persimmons.
The Stroller has found from experience that these are the months predators are most active. To reduce bears in your yard, make sure there is no food outside your house, such as garbage bags, cat food or even those remaining tomatoes and squashes in the garden. Fortify your chicken coop like a fortress, protecting your birds with hardware cloth instead of chicken wire, which is easy to pull off the wood supports.
Time change
Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 1, when you set your clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Achilles' heel" is a weakness in spite of overall strength. It comes from the Greek myth of Achilles, who, when we was a baby, was foretold would die young. To protect him, his mother held him by the ankle to dip him into the River Styx, which was supposed to make him invulnerable. However, since her grip had covered his heel, that part was not protected.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did Achilles end up dying?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
