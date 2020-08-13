THE STROLLER: It's time to spill the beans about beans

TODAY’S WORD is deploy. Example: "Unfortunately, we cannot deploy the apps unless the iPads are on our network." (Source: A school principal explaining that a student who could not get on to internet learning would not be helped remotely.)
THURSDAY’S WORD was eidetic. It means relating to or denoting mental images having unusual vividness and detail, as if actually visible. Example: “We were in several plays together and he seemed to have an eidetic memory as he could learn his lines very quickly.” (Source: Rick Ward of Stuart talking about the late Lock Boyce of Patrick Springs in an interview Tuesday with the Martinsville Bulletin)
Sugar or no?
When it comes to controversy on social media, Shewana Hairston-McSwain has really stirred the pot. A recent post she made has more than 250 comments so far with people taking their stands on the issue.
Her question? "We have a family debate going on! Are you supposed to put sugar in pinto beans?" For Sunday's Stroller, we will count up the "yes" and "no" votes and report on the outcome. For today, we will take a look at some of the other comments.
"You not supposed to, but it does taste good that way" - Carl MsSwain
"Not much but Yesss. You don't pass gas as much with sugar in them." - Gwen Musgrove
"NO, but some of my grandchildren do." - Cora Hairston
"If you like. However, unless you're under 15 it makes no sense." - Jessica Martin Carter
"When I was a kid I needed sugar, as an adult dice me some onions, salt, pepper and hot sauce, and I'm good to go." - Gabrielle Joseph
"Yes, just a little bit along with some garlic powder, diced onions, hot sauce, red pepper flakes and some sort of fat like fat back, bacon kielbasa, or even just olive oil." - Ray Board
"I put ripe plaintain (which is very sweet) to the beans. That brings thickness and sweetness." - Betty Moreno
"Oh! I forgot the diced onions!" William Arthur McSwain
"I like salt, pepper and onions too!" - Abram Brim
"No, just ketchup! That has enough sugar to make them sweet." - Dendric Floss Holland
"My sister and I used to put a little mayo and onion on top." - Carol Lea Sarver
"Water and tomatoes only." - Jimmy Hairston
"What kind of tomfoolery is that! That's a sin in Texas." - Larkeytra Dejoi Davis
"Salt and fat back and let her roll!" Kim Wheeler
"Sugar AND chow chow!!!" - Tomeka Penn Stephens
"Yesssss ... that chow chow tak'em to a whole nutha level!!!" - Anita Wright
And coming in at No. 250: "Of course, unless you are using chow chow." - Jomo Lucas
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Norm on "Cheers" who said, “Women. You can’t live with ’em. Pass the beer nuts.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: As well as Norm, who are the other two characters who appeared in all of the 275 episodes of "Cheers"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!