THE STROLLER: Jumping from Halloween to Christmas

TODAY’S WORD is exodus.Example: “As I hastened through Covent Garden, Blackfrianrs and Billingsgate, More and more people joined the painful exodus,” from “Forever Autumn” by Justin Hayward, 1978.
MONDAY’S WORD was Mordor.
It is the fictional realm and base of the evil Sauron in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional world of Middle- earth (starting with “The Lord of the Rings”). Example: “’Twas in the darkest depths of Mordor / I met a girl so fair / But Gollum, and the evil one / Crept up and slipped away with her,” from “Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin, 1969.
Christmas season?
With Halloween safely out of the way, some families are moving directly to Christmas decorating and music. The Stroller was driving around Sunday night when Christmas music was heard on the radio, so of course, the kids cheerfully insisted upon singing aloud to“Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and all the other music that followed:
However, the kids in the car had one complaint: pop sensation Justin Beiber’s Christmas song. He was moaning (the kids called it “too much vocal slide”) about mistletoe and his girlfriend. Looks like we had better get used to that one: It must be popular, because its YouTube video has almost 10 million views. However, with lyrics including “Shawty, with you under the mistletoe,” even the preteens agreed it was annoying.
What do you think? Email The Stroller to tell us when your family likes to start decorating and playing Christmas music. Don’t forget checking out a Christmas library book — the Blue Ridge Regional Library has a new one (see below).
New books
Here are the new books coming out this week — and ready for checkout on Thursday — at Blue Ridge Regional Library:
“A Christmas Resolution” by Anne Perry
“Hidden in Plain Sight: a Detective William Warwick Novel” by Jeffrey Archer
“Fortune and Glory: a Stephanie Plum Novel” by Janet Evanovich
“A Picture of Love” by Beth Wiseman
Thanksgiving
Although some people are jumping the gun for Christmas, let’s not forget Thanksgiving. Any groups or churches holding Thanksgiving events, please notify The Stroller for publication.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Apollo fell hard for Cassandra, a mortal woman. His charms weren’t enough to win her over, so instead he made her a deal: He would give her the power of prophecy if she would go along with his desires. She accepted, but once she became prophetic, she reneged on the deal, rejecting his advances. As a god, Apollo couldn’t take back his gift, but he could curse her: No one ever would believe her. Thus, Cassandra warned people of serious matters she could see coming, but they paid her no heed.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the brand sneakers whose name comes from Greek mythology?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
