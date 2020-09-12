THE STROLLER: Keeping Pace with TheatreWorks

TODAY’S PHRASE is hyperbole. Here is an example of a statement using hyperbole: Junior, I have told you a million times not to leave your dirty sneakers right in the middle of the kitchen, but you keep doing it!
FRIDAY’S WORD was rhetorical question. It's a question asked not in order to receive an answer but rather just to make a point. Example: Grandma surveyed the mess and disorder in Delaney’s kitchen and blurted out a rhetorical question: “Why would anyone live like this?”
Ruth Pace tribute
TheatreWorks Community Players is keeping theater alive during the pandemic restrictions by offering regular livestream shows. These shows are presented live at 7 some Thursday nights, then available on TWCP's YouTube channel to be watched at any time.
The one on Sept. 24 will have a special connection to Martinsville. It's "Pennhouse Presents a Night in Time with Ruth Pace."
Pace grew up in Ridgeway and was educated at such prestigious institutions as the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, the Julliard School of Music, the Oberline Conservatory and the Westminster Choir School. She brought all of that expertise, enhanced by her natural talent, back to Martinsville where, among many other things, she was the director of choral music for the junior and senior high schools. Generations of students honed their musical talents under her care.
As Betty J. Kanipe put it, Ruth Pace is "a credit to our neighborhood."
Scam
The Crenshaw family of Martinsville received a scam letter and, before throwing it away, decided to warn others to beware of it.
Son Bradley got a letter and check by Priority Mail, supposedly from a well-known ice cream company. The letter offered him several hundred dollars if he would wrap his vehicle in a car wrap (advertising banner that fits on cars) and drive around, supposedly promoting the company.
Mother Ann Crenshaw was dubious, so she looked it up. She found an article from television news station WAVY-Ch. 10 in Newport News, which described how this scam plays out. The son of a Newport News woman named Linda Brewer received a check for $3,500. He deposited it in his bank account. The company claimed that he should send $3,000 to the company that would provide the car wrap and keep $500 for himself. After he sent the $3,000, the $3,500 check turned out to be bad, and his bank account was in the negative for $3,000.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Hello, gorgeous” was from the 1968 movie "Funny Girl," starring Barbra Streisand. It was spoken by Fanny Brice (Streisand), when she enters New Amsterdam Theatre, where on the marquee "Zeigfeld's Follies" and "Fanny Brice" are in lights.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What movie is this line from? "Toga! Toga!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
