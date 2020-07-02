THE STROLLER: Let's have a conversation about sunflowers

TODAY’S WORD is the longest word in the English language: pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. Example: Once Bob was diagnosed with pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, he regretted those adventure trips he used to take around the world when he was younger.
THURSDAY’S WORD was literally — which we’re looking at a little differently from the normal Word of the Day. The question here is what does literally mean — and why is it incorrect in the following sentence: “I literally died and went to heaven when Beyonce shook my hand, looked me in the eye and said I looked marvelous.” its use here is incorrect, because literally means "in a literal sense or manner," or in other words, exactly what the words say. If I "literally died and went to heaven," I'd really be dead and no longer able to talk.
Sunflowers
A sunflower bloom can last for a week indoors, in a vase. Use a vase heavy and sturdy enough to support it (or them) and change the water daily.
As an added bonus, cutting the top flower off a sunflower plant encourages more blooms to form on the sides.
To harvest the sunflower seeds, leave the flower on the plant. (You can still cut the top flower and use seeds off side flowers.) To protect sunflower seeds from birds, cover each flower head with a light fabric.
Leave the flower(s) from which you want seeds on the plant until the back of its head turns brown, the foliage turns yellowish, the petals die back and the seeds look plump and loose. Use a sharp pair of scissors to cut the flower off, about 6 inches down the stem. Put it in a container or bag to catch any loose seeds. Then lay the sunflower head on a flat, clean surface. Rub your hand over the seeded center, then pull the seeds off or use a fork to get them off. Another option is just to hang the heads upside down while the flowers dry and seeds loosen, if you're not worried about mice being a problem.
Once you have the seeds, rinse them and then lay them out to dry for several hours. Before you eat them all, remember to save a few to plant next year.
'Conversations for Change'
"Conversations for Change" is "a series of explorations that will provide a starting place for individuals trying to become better allies for the Black community." It's coordinated by Reynolds Homestead and begins with a Zoom conversation at 5 p.m. Monday (https://virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtdO6qqzwoHNw06RiFG3sgcV0QuMS06TOK).
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The average height of a standard sunflower is between 6 and 10 feet.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The zinnia is a cheery, classic summer flower, but just as soon as you start to enjoy its colorful bloom, the leaves and stems more than likely get all whitish and gross-looking. Why is that?
