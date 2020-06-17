THE STROLLER: Lets vote for blood, sweat and tea-ers

TODAY’S WORD is aberration. Example: When Larry picked up the soup bowl from the linen table cloth with two hands and drank down the steaming portion of lobster bisque, Louise was certain he would be scolded harshly by their mother for that aberration of etiquette.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was abhorrent. It means awful in the worst possible way. Example: The way some violent people have taken moments of peaceful protests and sought to damage businesses, steal items and even hurt some people is an abhorrent deterrence from the meaning of the protest.
Give us your vote
Did you know we had elections coming up? You hear a lot about those in November, but our delayed primary elections will be next Tuesday.
There is a Democratic primary for the Fifth Congressional District, which is a 4-person race to see who will take on Republican Bob Good -- he's the guy who upset incumbent Denver Riggleman in that strange drive-thru convention -- this fall to represent eastern slices of Henry County and Martinsville.
There's also a Republican primary for U.S. Senate to see who will face incumbent Democrat Mark Warner.
Precincts falling in the Fifth District will be open for the congressional race, and Senate elections will be at all polling places.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and you still have time to register and/or vote by absentee.
Tea and what?
One day we are talking about moonshine and the next about sweet tea. Then what crawls into our social feed (one of those mind-reading things again?) but a drink called Sugarlands Shine? It is -- you likely guessed -- a combination of sweet tea and moonshine.
On its label is none other than the great Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones. And then if you go to the product's site, you learn that this is "the official drink of NASCAR."
Make sense. Chipper Jones is a big NASCAR fan who grew up just around the Turn 2 from the Daytona International Speedway. So if Arnold Palmer has his tea concoction, Chipper has come on stronger.
Give us your blood
If you have the moonshine out of your system, the American Red Cross could use a pint of your blood. There are two drives in the coming days.
Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. you can stop by The Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street in Martinsville, and on Friday at noon-6 the bloodmobile will be at Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road in Bassett.
WEDNESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "The Andy Griffith Show" concluded with the launch of a show called "Mayberry RFD," which included many of the characters from the original show.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: "Mayberry RFD" picked up one original cast member from "The Andy Griffith Show" and some later stars of that show. Can you name the original character and at least three others who continued in Mayberry?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.