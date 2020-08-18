THE STROLLER: Listen to our curdling screams

TODAY’S WORD is cocoon. Example: Shayna never felt better or more at peace than when cocooned in her husband's strong arms.
MONDAY’S WORD was politesse. It means formal politeness or etiquette. Example: "The politesse of good society and the politesse of the dueling ground were, as we shall see, cut out of the same cloth." (Source: Robert A. Nye, Masculinity and Male Codes of Honor in Modern France, 1993)
Curdling
While they were having one of their marathon cooking sessions on Saturday, The Stroller's best friend was talking about an old Guatemalan saying that if you were in a bad mood while cooking eggs or atole (milk and corn drink), your food would curdle. She never believed it, until she was in a bad mood one day while cooking eggs, and they curdled.
She was cooking atole, a delicious drink made of freshly ground corn, milk, cinnamon and sugar. They were going to make tamales next.
The pair were putting together an old-fashioned grinder for corn that the friend recently had purchased in Guatemala, after an intense search through shops in the city and tiny, remote villages. The grinder was to grind the two dozen ears of corn for the tamales; the atole was made with 10 ears of corn that had been run through the blender, then strained.
One of the parts of the grinder ended up missing, although she was certain it was with the grinder when she took it apart to wash it. The pair searched all over the kitchen, with the help of their kids, to no avail.
Meanwhile, the atole she had been making curdled.
“I never believed it, and thought it was an old wives’ tale, until now,” she said. “I was upset over the piece for the grinder, and the atole curdled, just like the scrambled eggs I made that day when I was mad.”
They and their kids drank the atole anyway, curdled or not. It was still good and was an excellent accompaniment to tomato sandwiches. We’ll have the recipe for atole in Thursday’s Stroller. Just don’t make it when you’re in a bad mood.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze in the 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing," who said, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner." "Baby" was Frances "Baby" Houseman, whom he taught to dance. Baby was sitting in a corner at dinner when he walked up to the table and said that, but it also means, symbolically, that she does not deserve to be silenced by anyone. She has a strong and honest character and stands up for what's right. The famous grand finale of the movie, when they dance to "Time of My Life," came after that line.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "It seems it always happens. Whenever we get too high-hat and too sophisticated for flag-waving, some thug nation decides we're a push-over all ready to be blackjacked"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
