THE STROLLER: Listen up: Share your recipes, maybe with pecans

TODAY’S WORD is degaze. Example: Shevonda deglazed the pan with white wine before shaking in the flour to make her famous gravy.
Podcast promo
Regular readers of The Stroller probably have noticed that The Stroller is a fan of podcasts — and today we have an exciting recommendation for you.
A podcast is like a radio show, but you can listen to it any time over the internet or smartphone.
Area native Shewana Hairston-MsSwain, who now lives in North Carolina, records Mind PopZone podcast with her husband, J.R., and brother-in-law Travis. At each weekly episode the trio tackle a variety of topics. It’s a lively show that feels like you are hanging out, having intelligent conversations with your cool friends.
“It has been really fun,” Shewana Hairston-MsSwain said. “Initially, I told my husband I was only going to do a couple of episodes, but now I look forward to recording.”
The trio will celebrate their podcast’s first anniversary on Nov. 27.
Yard help
Oh behalf of her elderly mother, a Stroller reader asked if any area churches were raking yards for people couldn’t do that themselves (a great task for teenagers, she added). Churches, if you offer any assistance for the elderly or infirm and would like to let the community know, send us a note. If you would like to help this one woman without making a public announcement, send us a private note that you indicate is not for publication.
Thanksgiving favorites
We’ve got a week to prepare for Thanksgiving — send The Stroller your favorite Thanksgiving recipes to share.
Fresh crop pecans
Speaking of Thanksgiving favorites, ‘tis the seaon for pecans in many dishes, and the tastiest pecans around come from the Mount Olivet Ruritanettes (women Ruritans). Their annual fresh crop pecan fundraiser is going on now. Pick up a bag or two ($10/pound) at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville, at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. The transaction will be handled drive-thru/pick-up/delivery, following pandemic precautions; call 276-634-6011 for more information.
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
