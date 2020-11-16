THE STROLLER: Listen up: Share your recipes, maybe with pecans

TODAY’S WORD is degaze. Example: Shevonda deglazed the pan with white wine before shaking in the flour to make her famous gravy.

Podcast promo

Regular readers of The Stroller probably have noticed that The Stroller is a fan of podcasts — and today we have an exciting recommendation for you.

A podcast is like a radio show, but you can listen to it any time over the internet or smartphone.

Area native Shewana Hairston-MsSwain, who now lives in North Carolina, records Mind PopZone podcast with her husband, J.R., and brother-in-law Travis. At each weekly episode the trio tackle a variety of topics. It’s a lively show that feels like you are hanging out, having intelligent conversations with your cool friends.

“It has been really fun,” Shewana Hairston-MsSwain said. “Initially, I told my husband I was only going to do a couple of episodes, but now I look forward to recording.”

The trio will celebrate their podcast’s first anniversary on Nov. 27.

Yard help