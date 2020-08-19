THE STROLLER: Looking for an atole in a storm?

TODAY’S WORD is argot. Example: Stephanie studied French for years to be able to read the court and legal documents of 18th century Russia, but she still was flummoxed by the argot used in the writings about the trades of particular remote villages.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was cocoon. It means to envelop or surround in a protective or comforting way. Example: Shayna never felt better or more at peace than when cocooned in her husband's strong arms.
Atole recipe
Atole is a thick, warm, sweet, satisfying drink made in Mexico and Central America of milk and cornmeal: Think hot chocolate for grownups (and chocolate is one of its many possible flavors). It's especially great for breakfast or in the evening, accompanied by a roll.
In summer, atole is extra good when made with fresh corn. The Stroller's best friend, who's from Guatemala, made it over the weekend, and it was great with good ole' Southern tomato sandwiches. Try it -- you'll love it. (If you read Wednesday's Stroller, you'd know to follow the old wives' tale of not making it while you're in a bad mood, or the milk will curdle.)
Here's how:
- 2 cups fresh corn kernels
- 4 cups milk
- 3/4 cups water
- 1/2 stick cinnamon
- 1/3 cup or more of sugar
- 5 TBS cornstarch
Dissolve the cornstarch in a cup of water until there are no lumps. Set aside. Puree corn grains with 1 cup of the milk in the blender until smooth.
Strain the liquid and pour into a pot, adding the sugar, rest of the milk, the cornstarch-milk mixture and cinnamon.
Cook over medium heat, bringing to a boil, stirring regularly, for about 15 minutes.
Serve warm.
Here's how to make it during the rest of the year, when there's no fresh corn:
- 3 1/2 cups milk
- 1/3 cup piloncillo or brown sugar
- 1/2 cup masa harina (corn flour)
- 1 cup water
- 1-inch piece cinnamon stick
Dissolve the masa harina into the water until there are no lumps. Put all the other ingredients into a pot, and add that to them. Cook, stirring frequently, until boiling point. Keep cooking until the drink thickens. Remove from heat and remove cinnamon stick before serving.
Today's chuckle
- Why is it annoying to eat next to basketball players? They dribble all the time.
- Why did the turkey cross the road twice? To prove he wasn't a chicken.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was George M. Cohan in the movie "Yankee Doodle Dandy" who said, "It seems it always happens. Whenever we get too high-hat and too sophisticated for flag-waving, some thug nation decides we're a push-over all ready to be blackjacked." The 1942 movie is about Cohan, known as "The man who owned Broadway," and starred James Cagney.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "Snap out of it!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
