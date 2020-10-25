THE STROLLER: Many flowers to leave us golden

TODAY’S WORD is grill. Example: “I strolled back home with a grin on my grill / I figured since this is a dream I might as well get ill,” from “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, 1988.
SUNDAY’S WORD was bay. Example: “The scene was rockin’, all were digging the sounds / Igor on chains, backed by his baying hounds” from the song “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, 1962.
Goldenrod
We’ve been seeing plenty of goldenrod in bloom lately. According to the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page, which has an interesting new post about something in nature in our area each day, there are more than 100 different species of goldenrods within the genus Solidago.
The tall plant with cheerful sprays of yellow flowers on top is an important food source for pollinators and the caterpillars of moths and butterflies.
People complain about it for giving them hay fever, but they are mistaken: It’s ragweed (which has skimpy, boring flower spikes) that does that. The pollen of goldenrod is too heavy to be blown around in the wind.
“Interestingly, goldenrod leaves contain a small amount of rubber,” the post, written by Ben Williams, states. “Thomas Edison experimented with goldenrod rubber extensively and automaker Henry Ford collaborated with inventor George Washington Carver during World War II to see if goldenrod could potentially be a commercial rubber source. Goldenrod rubber turned out to be of fairly poor quality, and by 1944, chemists working for the U.S. government had cracked the code on the production of reliable synthetic rubber.”
Court chortles
Oh Sunday we shared some funny parts of court reports from the book “Disorder in the Court.” Here are a few more:
Attorney: This myasthenia gravis, does it affect your memory at all?
Witness: Yes.
Attorney: And in what ways does it affect your memory?
Witness: I forget.
Attorney: You forget? Can you give us an example of something you forgot?
Attorney: Are you sexually active?
Witness: No, I just lie there.
Attorney: How was your first marriage terminated?
Witness: By death.
Attorney: And by whose death was it terminated?
Witness: Take a guess.
Halloween
Does anyone else feel like there’s no need to bother with Halloween this year? We’ve been wearing masks and eating candy for seven months now, so what’s the point of making it official on any one day?
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, the Three Sisters of Fate determined people’s destinies according to a sewing metaphor. They were: Clotho, who spun the thread of a person’s fate; Lachesis, who dispensed the thread; and Atropos, who cut that thread to mark the end of the person’s life. They were the daughters of Erebus and Nix.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In mythology, how did the god Hephaestus give humans fire to cook, keep warm and make tools?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!