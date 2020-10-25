THE STROLLER: Many flowers to leave us golden

TODAY’S WORD is grill. Example: “I strolled back home with a grin on my grill / I figured since this is a dream I might as well get ill,” from “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, 1988.

SUNDAY’S WORD was bay. Example: “The scene was rockin’, all were digging the sounds / Igor on chains, backed by his baying hounds” from the song “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, 1962.

Goldenrod

We’ve been seeing plenty of goldenrod in bloom lately. According to the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page, which has an interesting new post about something in nature in our area each day, there are more than 100 different species of goldenrods within the genus Solidago.

The tall plant with cheerful sprays of yellow flowers on top is an important food source for pollinators and the caterpillars of moths and butterflies.

People complain about it for giving them hay fever, but they are mistaken: It’s ragweed (which has skimpy, boring flower spikes) that does that. The pollen of goldenrod is too heavy to be blown around in the wind.