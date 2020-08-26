THE STROLLER: Maybe 'Aunt Pearl' is on first

TODAY’S WORD is collimate. Example: As they were building the chicken coop, the brothers failed to collimate the studs -- although it was hard to tell just by eyeing it -- resulting in a structure that didn't square up.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was pleonasms. It means the use of more words than are necessary to convey meaning. Example: The article would have been fine if it weren’t for being dragged down by pleonasms such as “in recent history,” “saw with his own eyes” and “personal friend.”
Aunt Pearl is back
Aunt Pearl Burris -- one of local actress Betty Joe Turner's personas, and a most popular one, at that -- is coming to visit you at home (through your computer, tablet or smartphone).
Aunt Pearl, a "Greater Tuna" character, will come on YouTube at 7 tonight. Just look up "Theatreworks Community Players" to get the right channel.
Betty Joe's message to her fans: "Now, Pearl has some really good information to impart about all sorts of things and you know Aunt Pearl and she won't hold back! I miss our TheatreWorks audience so much and just wish I could HUG every one of you!! You know I'm sending a "'virtual hug' to all of you!!!"
Coaxing a bloom
In a recent Stroller we talked about the night-blooming cereus, a house plant also called Christ in a Manger, which just is starting to bloom in this area -- but not for everyone.
If yours isn't, here are some tips on how to coax it to bloom, even if you have to wait until next year. Keep it outside where it gets have morning, but not afternoon or late, sun. Fertilize it regularly and keep it slightly rootbound.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Who's on first?" is a famous baseball comedy act between Bud Abbott, as baseball team manager Dexter Broadhurt, and Lou Costello, peanut vendor Sebastian Dinwiddle. The pair did the skit often live on radio, then in 1945 "The Naughty Nineties" compilation.
Abbott: Well, let's see, we have on the bags, Who's on first, What's on second, I Don't Know is on third...
Costello: That's what I want to find out.
Abbott: I say Who's on first, What's on second, I Don't Know's on third.
Costello: Well then who's on first?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: I mean the fellow's name.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy on first.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The first baseman.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy playing...
Abbott: Who is on first!
Costello: I'm asking YOU who's on first.
Abbott: That's the man's name.
Costello: That's who's name?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: Well go ahead and tell me.
Abbott: That's it.
Costello: That's who?
Abbott: Yes.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, “You've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
