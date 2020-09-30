THE STROLLER:Mom jeans are (covering the) back

The term "mom jeans" has been in use for the past 20 years or so. They refer to the high-waisted women's jeans that were fashionable in the late 1980s and early 1990s. After that, low-waisted jeans (even hip-huggers) were the norm, and it seemed the only women left wearing them were those teenagers (and their mothers) of the '80s or '90s who were still wearing them by the time they had become mothers (or grandmothers).

As they say, all fashions eventually cycle back around.

It seems women have gotten tired of the uncomfortable, low-waisted jeans that you'd always worry were pulling down too much for decency when you sat down or bent over, based on the way women have been turning over more and more to those comfy, stretchy yoga pants or leggings.

"Now, jeans manufacturers are realizing that women want just as much comfort when it comes to their denim. That means stretchier fabrics, more relaxed cuts and, yes, the wider legs and more forgiving high waists of the infamous 'mom jeans,'" Lyndsay Lowe wrote in an April 23, 2019, article for "Today Style."

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, but 33 amendments have made it up to the next-to-last stage of approval.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many amendments to the Constitution are proposed each year by members of the House and Senate but mostly likely die in the Congressional committees to which they are assigned?

