THE STROLLER:Mom jeans are (covering the) back

TODAY’S WORD is emanita, from the Carter Family song "Wildwood Flower:" "I will twine, I will mingle my raven black hair / With the roses so red and the lilies so fair / And the myrtle so bright with its emerald hue / The pale emanita and the hyssop so blue," with thanks to Lynn Wolf for the suggestion.
WEDESDAY’S WORD was ju-ju eyeball. It is commonly recognized as a look that gives bad karma, but in the Beatles' "Come Together," it probably has the British slang meaning of magical or mystical. Example: “Here come old flat top / He come groovin’ up slowly / He got ju-ju eyeball / He one holy roller / He got hair down to his knee / Got to be a joker / He just do what he please” from the Beatles’s song “Come Together.” The example is from Sherry Jones McCoy.
'Mom Jeans'
The Stroller's girls have moved up from the kids' sections of stores to the sizes 0 and 1 in women's sections. That makes taking them shopping more fun for the mom, because the kids finally can browse on their own without being assisted -- leaving the mom free to browse as well.
In a store supposedly for cool teenagers and young women (true -- nothing there appealed to Mama), they encountered a display for "Mom Jeans" for $59 a pair. Since when did "mom jeans" go from being something teenagers and others made fun of to something they wanted?
The term "mom jeans" has been in use for the past 20 years or so. They refer to the high-waisted women's jeans that were fashionable in the late 1980s and early 1990s. After that, low-waisted jeans (even hip-huggers) were the norm, and it seemed the only women left wearing them were those teenagers (and their mothers) of the '80s or '90s who were still wearing them by the time they had become mothers (or grandmothers).
As they say, all fashions eventually cycle back around.
It seems women have gotten tired of the uncomfortable, low-waisted jeans that you'd always worry were pulling down too much for decency when you sat down or bent over, based on the way women have been turning over more and more to those comfy, stretchy yoga pants or leggings.
"Now, jeans manufacturers are realizing that women want just as much comfort when it comes to their denim. That means stretchier fabrics, more relaxed cuts and, yes, the wider legs and more forgiving high waists of the infamous 'mom jeans,'" Lyndsay Lowe wrote in an April 23, 2019, article for "Today Style."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, but 33 amendments have made it up to the next-to-last stage of approval.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many amendments to the Constitution are proposed each year by members of the House and Senate but mostly likely die in the Congressional committees to which they are assigned?
