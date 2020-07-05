THE STROLLER: Mums can be nipped after mum's day

TODAY’S WORD set the record in the 1990s as the longest word in common useage: incomprehensibilities. Example: Jaxon breezed all the way through high school with no challenges at all, so college-level topics with all their incomprehensibilities came as a real shock to him.
SUNDAY’S WORD was floccinaucinihilipilification. It means an estimation of something as valueless. Example: Mildred was thrilled when her grandmother gave her those spectacular teardrop ruby earrings, and she was dismayed when the women in her bunko group looked up their noses at them in floccinaucinihilipilification.
Full chrysanthemums
If you have chrysanthemums growing in your gardens, pinch the tips now so that the plants are fuller and produce more flowers in the fall. The Stroller picked up this tip somewhere along the way in Master Gardener training. or perhaps it was in one of those fantastic Master Your Garden symposiums the Patrick County Master Gardeners host every year: Pinch the tips of each chrysanthemum stem around Mother's Day, Father's Day and the Fourth of July.
If you haven't pinched them back yet this year, you still can pinch them back now. Your plant won't be as full as it will be next year when you pinch them back all three times, but it still will be more full -- and give more flowers -- than if you leave them alone.
Book giveaway
New College Institute will have a "Book Drive-Thru Giveway" at 6 p.m. Thursday, for students who will be entering kindergarten in the fall. The NCI staff will be in the parking lot of the Baldwin Building, and cars will follow a circular path to pick up books. Supplies are limited, so books will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, contact Steve Keyser at skeyser@newcollegeinstitute.org or by calling 276-734-7213.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Deadheading means to remove dead flowers from plants. That practice makes a a plant look better, but more importantly, it keeps the plant growing, flowering and flourishing for much longer. The flower's only purpose, from the point of view of the plant, is to create seeds. Once flowers have created seeds (which happens after the flower has died back), a plant doesn't have any more need for flowers. It can stop producing flowers with a clear conscience -- and possibly even dry up and die. Cutting off the faded or dead flowers prompts the plant to produce more and more flowers, giving you a better garden overall.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Hydrangeas have been in their glory these past couple of weeks. Their flower is unique in that its color depends on how the soil is amended. What do you add to the soil if you want blue flowers -- and how to you make the flowers pink?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
