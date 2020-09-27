THE STROLLER: Music in any language rocks

Name this tune

A Bulletin’s employee’s kid was asked for suggestions of hard words from song lyrics to use in the Word of the Day. She couldn’t think of any right off, but she did suggest this: See if anyone can name the popular song from years ago that has these lyrics — and bonus points if you can tell what they mean. Results will be in Tuesday’s Stroller.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During Prohibition, alcohol still could be sold legally under a few conditions. Wine for Communion and other religious purposes was allowed, which is said to be the reason behind an increase in numbers of priests, pastors and rabbis (hmmm ....). Drug stores were allowed to sell “medicinal whiskey” to treat all sorts of conditions. With a doctor’s prescription, people could buy a pint of hard liquor every 10 days. This “cure” would come with such dubious instructions as “take three ounces every hour for stimulant until stimulated.” Prohibition was a great boon to the drug store chain Walgreens, which went from being in about 20 locations to more than 500 during the 1920s, according to research by Daniel Okrent.