THE STROLLER: Music in any language rocks

TODAY’S WORD is wail. Example: “The warden threw a party in the county jail. The prison band was there and they began to wail. The band was jumpin’ and the joint began to swing.” (Source: Elvis Presley, “Jailhouse Rock”)
SUNDAY’S WORD was conspicuous. It means standing out as to be clearly visible. Example: “Watch out, my outfit’s ridiculous — In the club looking so conspicuous.” (Source: song “Yeah” by Usher)
Tim Lomas of the University of East London has a fascinating website: “The positive lexicography” at https://www.drtimlomas.com/lexicography/cm4mi.
It gives words in other languages that describe feelings and experiences that we don’t have words for in English. The first results of the project were published in the Journal of Positive Psychology in 2016.
Here are some of the words other languages have that English doesn’t:
- Desbundar (Portuguese) – to shed one’s inhibitions in having fun.
- Tarab (Arabic) – a musically induced state oSuf ecstasy or enchantment.
- Shinrin-yoku (Japanese) – the relaxation gained from bathing in the forest, figuratively or literally.
- Gigil (Tagalog) – the irresistible urge to pinch or squeeze someone because they are loved or cherished.
- Yuan bei (Chinese) – a sense of complete and perfect accomplishment.
- Iktsuarpok (Inuit) – the anticipation one feels when waiting for someone, whereby one keeps going outside to check if they have arrived.
Name this tune
A Bulletin’s employee’s kid was asked for suggestions of hard words from song lyrics to use in the Word of the Day. She couldn’t think of any right off, but she did suggest this: See if anyone can name the popular song from years ago that has these lyrics — and bonus points if you can tell what they mean. Results will be in Tuesday’s Stroller.
“Er war Superstar
“Er war populär
“Er war so exaltiert
“Because er hatte Flair
“Er war ein Virtuose
“War ‘n Rockidol
“Und alles rief”
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During Prohibition, alcohol still could be sold legally under a few conditions. Wine for Communion and other religious purposes was allowed, which is said to be the reason behind an increase in numbers of priests, pastors and rabbis (hmmm ....). Drug stores were allowed to sell “medicinal whiskey” to treat all sorts of conditions. With a doctor’s prescription, people could buy a pint of hard liquor every 10 days. This “cure” would come with such dubious instructions as “take three ounces every hour for stimulant until stimulated.” Prohibition was a great boon to the drug store chain Walgreens, which went from being in about 20 locations to more than 500 during the 1920s, according to research by Daniel Okrent.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which states did not enforce Prohibition?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
