THE STROLLER: Music Night returns on a different note

TODAY’S WORD is laud, from the hymn "Onward Christan Soldiers," suggested by Betty J. Kanipe: (fourth stanza) "Onward, then ye people; Join our happy throng. / Blend with ours your voices / in the triumph song. / Glory, laud, and honor / unto Christ the King."

WEDNESDAY’S WORDS were paviolioned and girded, two unusual words used symbolically, not literally, in the hymn “O Worship the King,” suggested by Sandra Martin Shell: “O worship the King, all glorious above / O gratefully sing His wonderful love / Our Shield and Defender, the Ancient of Days / Paviolioned in splendor, and girded with praise.” "Paviolioned" means enclosed, covered by or put in a pavilion, which is a decorative building used as a shelter in a park or large garden; "girded" means encircled with a band or belt.

Music Night

An area entertainment and social event is back on Friday after these long months of pandemic lockdown and slowdown ... Music Night at Spencer-Penn.

"Our goal was to find a way to provide some version of our Music Night safely and came up with an outdoor option," S-P Executive Director Susan Sabin said. "With social distancing, masks, temperature checks and extra sanitizing, we felt that an outdoor offering was feasible.