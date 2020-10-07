THE STROLLER: Music Night returns on a different note

TODAY’S WORD is laud, from the hymn "Onward Christan Soldiers," suggested by Betty J. Kanipe: (fourth stanza) "Onward, then ye people; Join our happy throng. / Blend with ours your voices / in the triumph song. / Glory, laud, and honor / unto Christ the King."
WEDNESDAY’S WORDS were paviolioned and girded, two unusual words used symbolically, not literally, in the hymn “O Worship the King,” suggested by Sandra Martin Shell: “O worship the King, all glorious above / O gratefully sing His wonderful love / Our Shield and Defender, the Ancient of Days / Paviolioned in splendor, and girded with praise.” "Paviolioned" means enclosed, covered by or put in a pavilion, which is a decorative building used as a shelter in a park or large garden; "girded" means encircled with a band or belt.
Music Night
An area entertainment and social event is back on Friday after these long months of pandemic lockdown and slowdown ... Music Night at Spencer-Penn.
"Our goal was to find a way to provide some version of our Music Night safely and came up with an outdoor option," S-P Executive Director Susan Sabin said. "With social distancing, masks, temperature checks and extra sanitizing, we felt that an outdoor offering was feasible.
"We know our crowd will probably be lighter, and it may not serve as the fundraiser we usually have, but I hope that its impact on our community's overall well-being will make up for that. The mission of Spencer-Penn revolves around bringing neighbors together, and doing so safely is important to us. We haven't had music outdoors like this before, so it has been a learning experience, but a good one. I'm excited to see faces of friends we haven't seen in many months and enjoy some great music with them."
Music will start at 5:30 p.m., then Rebound Road will play at 6 p.m. Wear dancing shoes for dancing and bring a chair for the rest of the time.
Chips, cookies and drinks will be for sale, and admission is $5.
Brunswick stew
The next group's turn to make the area's traditional fall feast of Brunswick stew will be the Ridgeway Ruritan Club, which will have the stew ready on the morning Oct. 17. The cost is $7 a quart. To place orders, call or text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110, because the stew often sells out. Proceeds benefit the club's community service and scholarship programs.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The theme song for the 1970s show "All in the Family" is "Those Were the Days," composed by Lee Adams and performed by Carroll O'Connor (Archie) and Jean Stapleton (Edith): "Guys like me we had it made / Those were the days."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What number in ranking on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart did "Those Were the Days" make in 1972?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions.
