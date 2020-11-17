THE STROLLER: New books and a new celebration

TODAY’S WORD is effiler. Example: The day before Thanksgiving, the children always were put out on the porch to shuck the peas and effiler the beans.

TUESDAY'S WORD was deglaze. It means to loosen bits of food stuck to the bottom of a pan by adding liquid, such as stock or wine. Example: Shevonda deglazed the pan with white wine before shaking in the flour to make her famous gravy.

New books

The new books out this week at the Blue Ridge Regional Library include some by well-known authors. You're bound to recognize at least one, and possibly all. The books will be available for checkout on Thursday. They are:

"A Promised Land" by Barack Obama.

"Shadow of the Dragon: a Jack Ryan Novel" by Tom Clancy and Marc Cameron.

"No Time Like the Future: an Optimist Considers Mortality" by Michael J. Fox.

"Piece of my Heart: an Under Suspicion Novel" by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke.

"All That Glitters" by Danielle Steel.

"Daylight: an Atlee Pine Thriller" by David Baldacci.

101st birthday