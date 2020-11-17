THE STROLLER: New books and a new celebration

TODAY’S WORD is effiler. Example: The day before Thanksgiving, the children always were put out on the porch to shuck the peas and effiler the beans.
TUESDAY'S WORD was deglaze. It means to loosen bits of food stuck to the bottom of a pan by adding liquid, such as stock or wine. Example: Shevonda deglazed the pan with white wine before shaking in the flour to make her famous gravy.
New books
The new books out this week at the Blue Ridge Regional Library include some by well-known authors. You're bound to recognize at least one, and possibly all. The books will be available for checkout on Thursday. They are:
- "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama.
- "Shadow of the Dragon: a Jack Ryan Novel" by Tom Clancy and Marc Cameron.
- "No Time Like the Future: an Optimist Considers Mortality" by Michael J. Fox.
- "Piece of my Heart: an Under Suspicion Novel" by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke.
- "All That Glitters" by Danielle Steel.
- "Daylight: an Atlee Pine Thriller" by David Baldacci.
101st birthday
At the age of 101 (which she achieved Saturday), Frances Cooper of Figsboro probably has had all sorts of birthday celebrations, ranging from old-fashioned to, this week, the most modern and timely of all: the newly fashionable pandemic-inspired yard sign. The sign read "Happy Birthday Nanna 101," and it stretched perhaps 30 feet long or longer, with a cheerful assortment of separate designs (like each was a little sign of its own, put together to make one big, long one): birthday hats, cupcakes, stars, roses and gift designs, all in cheerful pastel colors.
Pirates of the Piedmont
The TheatreWorks Community Players livestream on Thursday night (7 on its YouTube page) will feature Pirates of the Piedmont, who present a mix of music, storytelling, humor and spontaneity.
The crew includes Captain Hack (Greg Hackenberg) on guitar and vocals; Jolly Josh (Josh Kendall) on vocals; Mad Thadd (Thaddeus Christian) on mandolin and vocals; Danny Boy (Danny Heiss) on accordion and vocals; Powder Monkey Matt (Matthew Turner) on vocals and spoons; and Whiskey Johnny (John Patterson) on vocals.
Sharing
Kingdom Point church is giving away boxes of food at 6 p.m. Thursday at Advance Auto in Ridgeway, first-come, first-served. The first boxes will have traditional foods, and when those run out, boxes of common foods will be provoided.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Pilgrims shared the first Thanksgiving dinner in 1621 with people from the Wampanoag tribe.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Records show that among the colonists at that first Thanksgiving were 22 men, more than 25 children and teenagers and how many women?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
