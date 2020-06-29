THE STROLLER: New books and new sunflowers

TODAY’S WORD is rectitudinous. Example: The pastoral candidate had the reputation of a compassionate way of comforting the bereaved and conflicted as well as being of rectidunious character, so he was invited to give an trial sermon.
MONDAY’S WORD was recalcitrant. It means severely stubborn, defiant and obstinate. Example: When the man was confronted by the words he was quoted as having said three years earlier, he became cantankerous and recalcitrant and adamantly insisted he never had said such a thing.
State snake
The Eastern garter snake is Virginia's state snake, but Nelson Smith said the argument could be made for the rattlesnake: "If my memory serves me, they held roundups for them."
New books
Though the library is closed for visiting, you can still check out books and other materials. Call your local library (Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Patrick County, 276-694-3352 or Ridgeway, 276-956-1828) to tell them what you'd like, and someone will bring it to the door for you to pick up. In fact, from The Stroller's experiences, the librarians are super helpful about giving suggestions over the phone, being graciously patient while you hem and haw and and then, once you arrive to pick them up, bringing you extra materials based on what your selection criteria had been to look through.
New titles are "The Last Flight" by Julie Clark, "The Girl from Widow Hills" by Megan Miranda, "Willa's Grove" by Laura Munson, "Nothing Can Hurt You" by Nicola Maye Goldberg, "You Can't Catch Me" by Catherine McKenzie, "Trump and the American Future: Solving the Great Problems of Our Time" by Newt Gingrich and "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" by John Bolton."
Family reunion
The Elgin family reunion will be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The health and safety of everyone is our top priority," Gaye Sigmon reports. "We look forward to seeing everyone again in 2021."
Sunflowers
Big, bright and cheery sunflowers have started blooming in the area and will continue to do so until killed off by frost. These bold flowers in shades of yellow, orange, brown and/or red grow on plants that can be taller than a person.
They also hog their territories: Sunflower seeds, leaves and stems emit substances that inhibit the growth of plants such as potatoes, pole beans and grass.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “MASH” was a popular TV show for 11 seasons. It was developed from a popular movie from 1970 that starred Elliott Gould, Donald Sutherland, Sally Kellerman and Robert Duvall.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The sunflower is a popular topic for songs, including one written by Neil Diamond and release in 1977 by what singer -- and one out now by what singer?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
