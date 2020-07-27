THE STROLLER: Ninety years old and going strong

TODAY’S WORD is bias. Example: Janet usually enjoyed using Facebook, but her brother’s comments on some of her posts made her uncomfortable, because even on topics she thought were neutral and pleasant he’d respond with pig-headed tirades showing his political bias.
MONDAY’S WORD was intrepid. It means fearless; adventurous (often used for rhetorical or humorous effect). Example: When they entered middle school, Julissa was shy and uncomfortable, but Jerrel was intrepid and confident.
Long life of service
The Rev. Roer Morrison is at a milestone this week: just turned 90 years old, plus has completed more than 60 years as the pastor of Mt. Olive United Holy Church on Cabel Street in Martinsville.
His wife, Roberta, always has been by his side in his ministry. The Morrisons live between Martinsville and Leatherwood. The couple’s children are James Morrison of New York, Larry Morrison of Martinsville, Towanda Morrison, who lives next door to them, and the late Mildred Morrison. They have five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A star-studded video posted on social network gives him birthday greetings from Dr. Zeb and Lady Pat Talley of United Holiness Worship Center, Pastor Marshall and Lady Brenda Wells of Divine Faith Holiness, Pastor Alan and Lady Gloria Preston of Refuge Temple Ministries, Bishop Michael Penn of Galilean House of Worship, Dr. and Mother Louis Simmons of Way of Truth United Holy Church, Dr. Avery Preston of Greater Love Ministries, Pastor Charles and Lady Carmela Whitfield of First Baptist East Martinsville, Pastor Alfred and Co-pastor Dorothy Eccles of New Beginnings Holiness Church, Bishop Fred and Lady Indiana Kidd of Evening Light Cathedral, Assistant Pastor Gerald and Lady April Kidd of Greater Caanan Land, Dr. Zeb Talley III of The REHAB Christian Center, Bishop Boyce White of Mt. Pisgah Joyland Temple, Dr. Pam Preston, Pastor Matthew and Lady India Brown of St. Paul High Street Baptist, Dr. and Mrs. Roy Dalton, Bishop Loretta Dillard of Faith Tabernacle Holiness, Dr. Harry L. Clark Sr. of Miracle Deliverance UHC. You can see that video on Mt Olive United Holy Church’s Facebook page.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Blanche Deveraux in the 1980’s sitcom “Golden Girls” who said, “Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping.”
The character was inspired by characters Blanche DeBois and Scarlett O’Hara. Though Blanche chases after men, that only is after 40 years of faithful marriage to George, who died before Blanche moved in with her three Golden Girl roommates.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what TV show? “Like we say in St. Olaf — Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund’s Day without the headless boy.”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
