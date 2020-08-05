THE STROLLER: Of a beetle and bikers for babies

TODAY’S WORD is pellucid. Example: He was always confused and befuddled in his statistics class, but in geometry, the teacher explained concepts and methods so well that the new concepts she introduced were pellucid.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was winsome. It means attractive or appealing in appearance or character. Example: Constance couldn't help but be charmed by the little orphan's winsome ways and delightful smile.
Shiny green beetle
The dogbane beetle has exotic looks that its down-to-earth name don't even hint to: It is an excitingly shiny, iridescent brilliant green that also appears golden, red, green and/or blue. "The effect is almost like a holographic image and can shift depending on how the light is hitting the beetle!" the Virginia Museum of Natural History says about it in a recent Facebook post.
The dogbane beetle usually eats plants in the Apocynum genus -- a collection of species that are called dogbane or Indian hemp, according to garden.lovetoknow.com. It has pointed, oval leaves and tiny bell-shaped flowers.
The dogbane beetle also sometimes eats milkweed, the VMNH's Facebook page says. That presents a particular challenge to most critters, because milkweed contains toxic glycosides -- but so does the dogbane beetle, so it could chomp away -- could, that is, were it not for the sticky sap inside milkweed leaves that would gum up their mouthparts worse than peanut butter gets stuck on the roofs of kids' mouths. So the dogbane beetle nibbles very carefully around the edges of milkweed leaves, where there isn't as much sap.
Bikers for Babies
A motorcyle ride is planned to raise money for the Pregnancy Care Center of Martinsville and Henry County: Bikers for Babies MHC.
It will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 in Martinsville, starting at 312 Starling Ave.
The cost is $10, and $15 with a passenger. All vehicles are welcome.
People who participate will receive T-shirts commemorating the event plus get chances to win door prizes.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Clarissa in "Clarissa Explains It All" who used to say "Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No Way!" "Clarissa Explains It All" was a teen sitcom on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 1994. The main character, Clarissa Darling (Melissa Joan Hart), was a teenager who would talk directly to the audience about what was happening in her life. It was the first Nickelodeon series to have a female lead character. Its success (debunking a myth that boys would not watch shows with female leads) led the network to develop other shows around girls.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following, in what movie?“ Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get.”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!