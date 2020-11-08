THE STROLLER: Of Christmas lights and cacti types

It’s not that you have a wayward Christmas cactus (Sclumbergera x buckleyi). It may instead be a Thanksgiving cactus (Sclumbergera truncata) or an Easter cactus (Rhipsalidopsis).

As well as by when these cacti flower, you can tell them apart by their leaves. That of Thanksgiving cactus is the showier, each segment having two or three upward points toward the top ends. Christmas cactus has barely the hint of scallops or tear-shaped projections on the sides, and the Easter cactus has a slight bit of a wavy edge.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Persephone is the goddess of vegetation, especially grain. Persephone often is symbolized by a cornucopia. The wife of Hades, Persephone also is the queen of the underworld, where she lives during the winter.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Aphrodite (Venus, to the Romans), the goddess of love and beauty, was jealous of the beautiful mortal princess Myrrha and played a trick on her that, long story short, led Myrrha to turn into a tree. Myrrha had a baby, Adonis (born when the Myrrh tree split), who was so beautiful himself that Aphrodite hid him away from the rest of the goddesses, giving him to Persephone to raise ... uh-oh. After Adonis grew up, Persephone fell in love with him, and so she and Aphrodite fought for his attentions. King of the gods Zeus stepped in with the solution. What was it?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.