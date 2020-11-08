THE STROLLER: Of Christmas lights and cacti types

TODAY’S WORD is prophesize. Example: “Come writers and critics / Who prophesize with your pen / And keep your eyes wide / The chance won’t come again,” from “The Times They Are a-Changing” by Bob Dylan, 1964.
SUNDAY’S WORD was commiserate. Example: “Always, I know / You’ll be at my show / Watching, waiting, commiserating,” from “All the Small Things,” Blink-182, 2000.
Tree lighting
Martinsville’s lights master, Ian Hogg, is at it again — preparing the amazing strung-light “Christmas tree” in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on the corner of Mulberry and Starling. This Christmas tree is in shape only: Ian rigs up strings of lights that go from tree to tree. The result is much bigger than if he had just wrapped lights around one tree.
This is the light display’s third year, and, Bernadette Moore of Piedmont Arts says, Ian is reworking the 3,000-light display.
The lights will be turned on for the first time at 5 p.m. Dec. 3, during an event that also will feature a Christmas carol sing-along, snacks and hot chocolate. Santa will visit, and each child will receive a craft kit to take home.
Which kind of cactus?
Most people are familiar with the Christmas cactus, with its vibrantly colored flowers that bloom at mid-to-the-end of December. However, it gets confusing when one blooms now, or in the spring.
It’s not that you have a wayward Christmas cactus (Sclumbergera x buckleyi). It may instead be a Thanksgiving cactus (Sclumbergera truncata) or an Easter cactus (Rhipsalidopsis).
As well as by when these cacti flower, you can tell them apart by their leaves. That of Thanksgiving cactus is the showier, each segment having two or three upward points toward the top ends. Christmas cactus has barely the hint of scallops or tear-shaped projections on the sides, and the Easter cactus has a slight bit of a wavy edge.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Persephone is the goddess of vegetation, especially grain. Persephone often is symbolized by a cornucopia. The wife of Hades, Persephone also is the queen of the underworld, where she lives during the winter.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Aphrodite (Venus, to the Romans), the goddess of love and beauty, was jealous of the beautiful mortal princess Myrrha and played a trick on her that, long story short, led Myrrha to turn into a tree. Myrrha had a baby, Adonis (born when the Myrrh tree split), who was so beautiful himself that Aphrodite hid him away from the rest of the goddesses, giving him to Persephone to raise ... uh-oh. After Adonis grew up, Persephone fell in love with him, and so she and Aphrodite fought for his attentions. King of the gods Zeus stepped in with the solution. What was it?
