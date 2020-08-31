THE STROLLER: Old news is good news

TODAY’S WORD is deference. Example: Buster, the neighbors' huge dog, growled, barked at and generally scared passersby but showed complete deference to the couple's kindergartener.
MONDAY’S WORD was scorn. It means to express or feel contempt or derision for. Example: Miss Beaulah couldn't help but to scorn those young women who wore sleeveless sundresses or tops to church, even if it was just in the church parking lot for drive-in service.
Special birthdays
The Stroller has been asking who are the oldest men and women in the area. Avis Turner of Bassett sent in a few entries in that category:
- Mary Prillaman of Collinsville ("one of our neighbors, also in my father's family tree") had her 104th birthday on June 7.
- Frances Cooper of Martinsville ("a long-time friend of the family") will have her 101st birthday on Nov. 14
- Odessa Via ("my mom's first cousin") will be 101 on Nov. 26.
Meanwhile, Betty Mize of Sanville said her uncle William Guinn Young turned 101 on Jan. 24, 1919. He lived in Martinsville most of his life but now stays up in Fork Mountain.
Send in your list of the oldest area residents. So far, it seems that Raymond Ross is the oldest man, at 107 (his birthday is in October), and Mary Prillaman is the oldest woman, at 104.
It's as hot as ...
"We've got to change our ways," Byron Hairston said Saturday evening at the Leatherwood Grocery, where neighbors stop by for snacks, drinks and friendly conversation.
Hairston, who lives on North Fork Road, said that these recent hot days have been a warning. If the place down below "is any hotter than this," he said, "we wouldn't be able to take it. God gives us these little tastes of what just a small portion of our destiny would be if we didn't live right and make our way to heaven."
Fido's Finds
The SCPA's fundraising shop, Fido's Finds, at 119 E. Main St., will have a basement sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It's not as easy to get into its new basement as it was when the shop was down the road. This time, you'll have to go around the buildings to enter the basement in back, and there is no parking. So plan ahead.
Today's chuckle
Today's chuckle comes from Kitty Woiblett of Martinsville:
A man told a friend he was looking for a cardboard box that was 50 feet long and 2 inches wide.
The friend asked, "What in the world do you need a box with those strange dimensions for?"
The man said, "Well, my neighbor moved away and left his garden hose, and I want to mail it to him."
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own," Tom Hanks as Manager Jimmy Dugan says, "There's no crying in baseball!"
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the origin and significance of this quote from a movie? "La-dee-da, la-dee-da."
