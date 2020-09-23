THE STROLLER: Pandemic doesn't Prohibit a good show

TODAY’S WORD is unsubstantiated. Example: You say my wife was over at his house at midnight, but that's just an unsubstantiated rumor!
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was inviolable. It means never to be broken, infringed or dishonored. Example: Folding the towels in thirds lengthwise is an inviolable practice your grandmother impressed upon me and I am passing down to you, and if these towels from the laundry are not folded correctly, you’ll have to refold this entire plie as many times as it takes to get it right.
Pizza parallel
Linda Wilson of Axton made this observation, which is attributed to The Rock of Daytona morning radio host Frank Scott: Once you understand why pizza is round, packed in a square box, and cut into triangles, then you will understand women.
Recipe search
Jeanne Hinchee is looking for the recipe for the chess tarts she used to enjoy at the snack bar at Wamper Pharmacy. That was her favorite hangout with friends when she was a teenager in the 1950s. Does anyone also have the recipe for Wamper's hot dog chili?
“It’s funny how you remember things like that as you get older,” she wrote on a letter on cheerful flowery stationery. “I was in the Class of 1959. I think a lady named Hennley made the chess pies. It’s been quite a while, and maybe those recipes are gone forever.”
'A Night in Time with Ruth Pace
TheatreWorks Communty Players and Pennhouse Productions tonight are honoring a Martinsville music legend: retired music teacher Ruth Pace.
The 95-year-old Pace also gave private lessons, played piano at the Miss Virginia and Miss America pageants and participated in statewide music conventions. She helped out in local music classes at different schools at least up through her mid-to-late-'80s.
Former student Jonathan Penn of Pennhouse Productions is the show's director, and he and other former students, Tehillah Johnson and Jamar Bennett, will sing songs of significance as they have to do with the famous Miss Pace.
"A Night in Time with Ruth Pace" will be livestreamed at TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube page at 7 p.m., and the show will remain up to be watched at any time, as have others created because of the pandemic.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: World War I helped turn the United States toward Prohibition. People wanting Prohibition argued that using barley to brew beer was a waste of the ingredient that should be used in making bread for soldiers and people suffering of hunger in Europe. Some crusaders used xenophobia (fear of strangers) to view buying beer as supporting the threat from Germany, because many breweries in America -- Pabst, Schlitz, Miller and Blatz -- had German heritage.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During Prohibition, what types of products were made in distilleries and breweries to keep those companies afloat?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
