THE STROLLER: Pandemic doesn't Prohibit a good show

TODAY’S WORD is unsubstantiated. Example: You say my wife was over at his house at midnight, but that's just an unsubstantiated rumor!

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was inviolable. It means never to be broken, infringed or dishonored. Example: Folding the towels in thirds lengthwise is an inviolable practice your grandmother impressed upon me and I am passing down to you, and if these towels from the laundry are not folded correctly, you’ll have to refold this entire plie as many times as it takes to get it right.

Pizza parallel

Linda Wilson of Axton made this observation, which is attributed to The Rock of Daytona morning radio host Frank Scott: Once you understand why pizza is round, packed in a square box, and cut into triangles, then you will understand women.

Recipe search

Jeanne Hinchee is looking for the recipe for the chess tarts she used to enjoy at the snack bar at Wamper Pharmacy. That was her favorite hangout with friends when she was a teenager in the 1950s. Does anyone also have the recipe for Wamper's hot dog chili?