THE STROLLER: Plenty of fair bargains coming

TODAY’S PHRASE is beulah land, part of the title of the song "Sweet Beulah Land:" "Beulah Land, I'm longing for you / And some day on thee I'll stand."

THURSDAY’S WORD was emanita, from the Carter Family song "Wildwood Flower:" "I will twine, I will mingle my raven black hair / With the roses so red and the lilies so fair / And the myrtle so bright with its emerald hue / The pale emanita and the hyssop so blue." A pretty good search through dependable books plus the internet indicates that there is no known flower by the name of emanita, but a few small, pale flowers with five or six petals are given that as a nickname. Something close to the word is amanita, a poisonous phallic-shaped mushroom.

Another emanata

While The Stroller was writing the definition for Wednesday's Word of the Day, a similar-sounding word came up: "emanata." We'll include it here because it's fun, but we don't want to break the string of Words of the Day coming from songs to use it as a Word of the Day.