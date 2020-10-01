THE STROLLER: Plenty of fair bargains coming

TODAY’S PHRASE is beulah land, part of the title of the song "Sweet Beulah Land:" "Beulah Land, I'm longing for you / And some day on thee I'll stand."
THURSDAY’S WORD was emanita, from the Carter Family song "Wildwood Flower:" "I will twine, I will mingle my raven black hair / With the roses so red and the lilies so fair / And the myrtle so bright with its emerald hue / The pale emanita and the hyssop so blue." A pretty good search through dependable books plus the internet indicates that there is no known flower by the name of emanita, but a few small, pale flowers with five or six petals are given that as a nickname. Something close to the word is amanita, a poisonous phallic-shaped mushroom.
Another emanata
While The Stroller was writing the definition for Wednesday's Word of the Day, a similar-sounding word came up: "emanata." We'll include it here because it's fun, but we don't want to break the string of Words of the Day coming from songs to use it as a Word of the Day.
In comic books and graphic novels, emanata (plural only) are pictorial symbols, such as lines and squiggles that represent meaning: a question mark meaning wondering and an exclamation mark meaning "wow," wavy lines above a cup of coffee or a dinner plate meaning hot, upward short lines around a head meaning worry or anger, triangles or wavy lines indicating sun rays.
Bargain Fair
Charity League's annual huge rummage sale -- in a warehouse set up department-store style -- will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Items for sale will include clothes, shoes, sporting equipment, linens, books, toys, furniture, holiday decorations, housewares and electronics. All proceeds will benefit programs for area children.
Basement sale
The SPCA fundraising shop Fido's Finds and Kittie's Kollectibles will have a "Big Fall Basement Sale" starting at 9 tomorrow morning.
Blue Jeans & Bling
The area's favorite yearly casual-fancy event, Blue Jeans & Bling, will be Saturday -- and today is your last chance to get tickets.
Blue Jeans & Bling is a fundraiser for the Henry County Historical Society and is at the old county courthouse in uptown Martinsville. The event, which starts at 6 p.m., features dinner, live music and a silent auction. Of course, masks must be worn, but may be removed at the dinner table.
Tickets cost $35, available at the Heritage Center (old courthouse) from 1 to 4 p.m. today. Call 276-732-1687 for more information.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: About 200 possible new amendments are proposed each year by members of the House and Senate, but only 27 have made it through as actual amendments to the Constitution.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the Equal Rights Amendment passed?
