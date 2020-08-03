THE STROLLER: Press 1 if you need some help

TODAY’S WORD is callous. Example: Severine begged for mercy, but the cruel and callous Alec would not let her go.
MONDAY’S WORD was rife. It means of common occurrence; widespread. Example: Surprisingly, though Myrtle Beach is known to be a place people catch the coronavirus and bring it back home to their families and friends, Facebook is rife with photos of people who not only are going there — but are deep in crowds.
Family reunion
The families of Robert Harold and Matilda Hundley Joyce say they look forward to seeing everyone at next year's family reunion -- because this year's reunion has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would have been on Saturday, but "we regret we have to cancel this event," planner Peggy J. Merriman wrote in the notice she sent The Stroller.
Breakfast canceled
Many folks in the Bassett area have a monthly tradition of going to the Bassett Ruritan Club for a fundraising breakfast. Sherry McCoy wrote in to The Stroller to announce that the club was sorry to cancel that breakfast (which would have been on Saturday) again, but members are doing so as a safety precaution against the pandemic.
God's voicemail
The Stroller enjoys flipping through church newsletters. Send your church's newsletter to the contact information below. Meanwhile, here's a piece from Calvary Christian Church's recent newsletter (with the Rev. Mike Carrow):
Have you ever thought what it would be like when you prayed if God had voicemail? Imagine:
"Thank you for calling My Father's House. Please select one of the following options: Press 1 for requests; press 2 for thanksgiving; press 3 for complaints; press 4 for all other inquiries."
Suppose God used this familiar excuse: "I'm sorry -- all of our angels are busy helping other sinners right now. However, your prayer is important to us and will be answered in the order it was received, so please stay on the line."
Or these responses:
"If you would like to speak to Gabriel, press 1; for Michael, press 2; for the directory of other angels, press 3; if you would like to hear King David perform one of his psalms, press 4."
"For reservations at My Father's House, please enter or say J-O-H-N followed by 3-1-6."
"Our computers show you already have prayed once again today. Please hang up and try again tomorrow."
Thank God that he doesn't have voicemail. He listens when we pray every time!
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Golden Girls (Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia) lived in Miami.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The theme song for the television sitcom "Golden Girls" was a hit in 1978. Its musician had another hit song, "Lonely Boy," in 1977. Who was the musician?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!