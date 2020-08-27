THE STROLLER: Put on your shoes for some parties

TODAY’S WORD is preen. Example: The charming lovebird sat perched on top of the curtains and preened his colorful feathers.
THURSDAY’S WORD was collimate. It means to make accurately parallel, or to accurately align. Example: As they were building the chicken coop, the brothers failed to collimate the studs -- although it was hard to tell just by eyeing it -- resulting in a structure that didn't square up.
Orthopedic shoes
Stroller reader Rob Johnson had asked for suggestions on where he could get a pair of shoes for legs with length discrepancies. He emailed The Stroller a couple of days later with appreciation for Jack Tibbs, who had recommend someone who may be able to point him in the right direction.
Another day, Thomas Sydnor wrote him to suggest Tucks, on South Scales Street in Riedsville, N.C. Its phone number is 336-342-0150.
Rob said his doctor recommended "a place called Biotech in Greensboro ... 336-333-9081."
He suggested we keep the conversation going, because the information would be helpful to people other than him. Anyone with other suggestions, please email The Stroller and/or Rob at rwjohnson941@gmail.com.
It's party time
Lace up your orthopedic shoes or slip on your sandals, and let's go have some fun. We've all been cooped up for more than five months now, thanks to the pandemic lockdown.
Two big upcoming events will be held outdoors -- an important setting in pandemic time.
Piedmont Arts will hold Savory September at 6 p.m. Sept. 25, in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. The theme is "Bootlegger's Bash (Roaring Twenties)," and the event will feature a pig pickin', side dishes and cocktails. Admission costs $50.
The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation will host Wine by the River from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24,at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors.
People cooking for the event will be Shane Pinkston, Eric and Bernadette Moore, Jennifer Reis and Beverly Pitzer, Robbie Burton and Billy Kirby, and Donna McGarry and Lucy Coleman.
Tickets for Wine by the River will be $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking will cost $10.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1971 movie "Dirty Harry," Clint Eastwood plays a San Francisco cop who always gets results, whether by the rules or through doing it his own way. His famous line from that movie is, “You've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?"
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "You had me at 'hello'?"
The Stroller
