THE STROLLER: Ring up a reference to cool car

TODAY’S PHRASE is mule skinner. What is that? Example: "Do you need another mule skinner / Down on your new mud run? / Hey, hey, yeah / Yodel-a-ee-he-he / He-he-he-he-he-he" from "Mule Skinner Blues," written and sung almost a century ago by Jimmie Rodgers, and sung by a great many singers, including Dolly Parton, Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Rhonda Vincent.

SUNDAY’S WORD was plebian, such as used in the song "Cry Me a River:" "You told me love was too plebian / Told me you were through with me," with thanks for Joanie McPeak for the suggestion. "I've been singing this song for years and never really thought about the lyrics," she said. She sings it with David Oakes' jazz band, 5 Brothers, which includes Kevin Lewis and Nelson Edwards. "I had to look up the meaning of plebeian as I thought it referred to ancient Rome ... but, I found that here it means uncultured or lacking sophistication," she said. There's a connection there: In Ancient Rome, the "plebes" were the people considered to be common or lower class, so things that matter to them were plebeain.