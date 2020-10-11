THE STROLLER: Ring up a reference to cool car

TODAY’S PHRASE is mule skinner. What is that? Example: "Do you need another mule skinner / Down on your new mud run? / Hey, hey, yeah / Yodel-a-ee-he-he / He-he-he-he-he-he" from "Mule Skinner Blues," written and sung almost a century ago by Jimmie Rodgers, and sung by a great many singers, including Dolly Parton, Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Rhonda Vincent.
SUNDAY’S WORD was plebian, such as used in the song "Cry Me a River:" "You told me love was too plebian / Told me you were through with me," with thanks for Joanie McPeak for the suggestion. "I've been singing this song for years and never really thought about the lyrics," she said. She sings it with David Oakes' jazz band, 5 Brothers, which includes Kevin Lewis and Nelson Edwards. "I had to look up the meaning of plebeian as I thought it referred to ancient Rome ... but, I found that here it means uncultured or lacking sophistication," she said. There's a connection there: In Ancient Rome, the "plebes" were the people considered to be common or lower class, so things that matter to them were plebeain.
Curtis's ring
Hey, Curtis! Randy Wilkes of Ridgeway (off Engelwood) found your class ring. Just call him at 276-224-8813 to claim it.
The ring is from Laurel Park High School and has the name "Curtis" on it. Just call Randy and tell him what graduation year it marks as well as any other identifying information you can give to claim it.
The LaSalle
A recent trivia question was about "Those Were the Days," the theme song for the 1970s show "All in the Family." It includes these lines: "Ev'rybody pulled his weight / gee our old LaSalle ran great / Those were the days."
Ed Kuykendall of Martinsville sent an email to The Stroller to point out that "one line in the song confused a lot of people. 'Gee, our old LaSalle ran great,' with Archie and Edith singing, was not understood by many people in the '70s. LaSalle automobiles were last produced in 1940, and many of the '70s generation had never heard of them."
LaSalle was an American luxury car from General Motors' Cadillac division from 1927 to 1940. They were similar to Cadillacs but priced lower and were smaller.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: This was suggested by Nelson Smith: "Do-Wah-Diddy-Diddy" was first recorded in 1963 by the African-American all-girl group, The Exciters, but it was Manfred Mann, a British R&B pop group, who recorded the song and took it to No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart for two weeks in July 1964 and to No. 1 for two weeks on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart in October 1964.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION, courtesy of Macie McAlexander: How many years did it take to build the 80-Roman-miles-long Hardians Wall, built in AD 122, in present-day Britain?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
