THE STROLLER: Rocking and gavotting with music

TODAY’S PHRASE is ju-ju eyeball. Example: "Here come old flat top / He come groovin' up slowly / He got ju-ju eyeball / He one holy roller / He got hair down to his knee / Got to be a joker / He just do what he please" from the Beatles's song "Come Together." The example is from Sherry Jones McCoy, who added, "That song is full of words that I'm not sure what the meaning is."
TUESDAY’S WORD was gavotte. It means implying that the target of the song (Warren Beatty, perhaps, suggested Joanie McPeak, who gave the word and example) enjoyed 18th-century French dances. Example: You had one eye in the mirror / As you watched yourself gavotte / And all the girls dreamed that they’d be your partner / They’d be your partner." (Source: “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon)
'Rock Me Amadeus'
Monday's Stroller asked from what song did these lyrics come:
“Er war Superstar / Er war populär / Er war so exaltiert / Because er hatte Flair / Er war ein Virtuose / War ‘n Rockidol / Und alles rief."
It's "Rock Me Amadeus," and (as best as we could tell) they mean: "He was a superstar, he was popular. He was very exciting because he had flair. He was a virtuoso, was a rock idol, and everyone shouted out" -- "Rock me, Amadeus!"
The 1985 song by Falco was about Classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791).
Blues, Brews & Stews
Brunswick stew is for supper, and Griffin Haley will play music for Piedmont Arts' third annual Blues, Brews & Stews event at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
Haley's style of music is blues and rock. He is a member of local band Prosperity's Folly.
The stew meal also will include cornbread, a cookie and water or tea. People should bring their own chairs. Beer and wine also will be sold.
Tickets cost $20, available now at piedmontarts.org.
Community meal
A lot of things have slowed down or stopped during the pandemic, but Christ Episcopal Church's free community meals just revved up. When the lockdown hit and many people were laid off work, the church switched its meals from once a month to once a week, and that schedule still is in place. Those meals are provided carry-out style, from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays. The church is at 311 E. Church St., across from the Martinsville Library.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Prohibition, mandated by the 18th Amendment, started off well enough, but support dropped off considerably in the early 1930s. President Franklin Roosevelt wanted to end Prohibition so that he could create jobs during the Great Depression. Prohibition became the only Constitutional amendment to be repealed, by the the 21st Amendment.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many amendments to the Constitution have been proposed -- and how many were ratified?
