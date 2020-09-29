THE STROLLER: Rocking and gavotting with music

TODAY’S PHRASE is ju-ju eyeball. Example: "Here come old flat top / He come groovin' up slowly / He got ju-ju eyeball / He one holy roller / He got hair down to his knee / Got to be a joker / He just do what he please" from the Beatles's song "Come Together." The example is from Sherry Jones McCoy, who added, "That song is full of words that I'm not sure what the meaning is."

TUESDAY’S WORD was gavotte. It means implying that the target of the song (Warren Beatty, perhaps, suggested Joanie McPeak, who gave the word and example) enjoyed 18th-century French dances. Example: You had one eye in the mirror / As you watched yourself gavotte / And all the girls dreamed that they’d be your partner / They’d be your partner." (Source: “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon)

'Rock Me Amadeus'

Monday's Stroller asked from what song did these lyrics come:

“Er war Superstar / Er war populär / Er war so exaltiert / Because er hatte Flair / Er war ein Virtuose / War ‘n Rockidol / Und alles rief."

It's "Rock Me Amadeus," and (as best as we could tell) they mean: "He was a superstar, he was popular. He was very exciting because he had flair. He was a virtuoso, was a rock idol, and everyone shouted out" -- "Rock me, Amadeus!"