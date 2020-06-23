THE STROLLER: Scholars, artists and stats about face masks

TODAY’S WORD is extraneous. Example: When the discussion was raised about the effective measuring of cases of the coronavirus and COVID-19 and how the pandemic should be fought, those who work in politics have tended to respond with a lot of extraneous comments.
Scholars honored
The Charity League of Martinsville-Henry County has not given up on the Class of 2020. This week the league will present scholarships to 29 students during a drive-thru event.
Liz Witt reports that each student will be honored Thursday evening at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville. Much like high school commencements, family members will be celebrating the recipients, each of whom will receive a certificate to commemorate the scholarship.
Schools officials also will be there. The event should add a touch of luster to what has been a dull season for many.
Unmasking opinions
As The Stroller traverses the community, it's obvious that many of you don't adhere to the kindly gesture of wearing a mask in public. Gov. Ralph Northam's state law that a mask is required in a business appears not to have made much of a difference to some of you.
A poll conducted about a month ago by Hill-HarrisX poll showed that most support making face masks mandatory in at least some public settings. The survey said 40% of registered voters said wearing face masks should be required in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, and 28% said they should be mandatory in public indoor spaces only.
So are you among the 22% who said that wearing face masks in public should be recommended but not mandatory or are you part of the 6% who said they believe they should not be recommended anywhere?
The Stroller wants to remain health and keep elderly family members healthy, so won't you please help?
Art you can see
Have you missed attending art shows? In addition to the gallery exhibits that just reopened at Piedmont Arts, Reynolds Homestead is having a virtual showing of art exhibits collected earlier this month.
The show is scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m. today, and you can find details on Reynolds Homestead's Facebook page or by calling 276-694-7181.
