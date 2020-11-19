TODAY’S WORD is temper. Example: Before adding the egg yolks to the milk, cream and sugar in the saucepan, first temper them with a bit of the hot mixture.

THURSDAY’S WORD was macerate. It means to soften or become softened by soaking in a liquid, especially in the case of food. Example: To amplify the flavor the of berries, macerate them a few hours ahead, but it’s always best to whip the cream right before serving.

Seed fund

This year’s high school graduates are privy to a great deal: free tuition at Patrick Henry Community College. That’s thanks to The Seed Fund, sponsored by The Harvest Foundation. Although it should be fairly easy, students do have to fulfill some simple requirements:

Have a minimum grade-point average of 2.3.

Be a local resident.

Complete Harvest’s SEED application by deadline.

File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year.

Enroll in PHCC for the fall semester after high school graduation or getting a GED.