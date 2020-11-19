THE STROLLER: Seed money for students and veterans

TODAY’S WORD is temper. Example: Before adding the egg yolks to the milk, cream and sugar in the saucepan, first temper them with a bit of the hot mixture.
THURSDAY’S WORD was macerate. It means to soften or become softened by soaking in a liquid, especially in the case of food. Example: To amplify the flavor the of berries, macerate them a few hours ahead, but it’s always best to whip the cream right before serving.
Seed fund
This year’s high school graduates are privy to a great deal: free tuition at Patrick Henry Community College. That’s thanks to The Seed Fund, sponsored by The Harvest Foundation. Although it should be fairly easy, students do have to fulfill some simple requirements:
Have a minimum grade-point average of 2.3.
Be a local resident.
Complete Harvest’s SEED application by deadline.
File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year.
Enroll in PHCC for the fall semester after high school graduation or getting a GED.
If you’re familiar with the process, you would have noticed one thing missing from the list: Community service, which used to be required, has been suspended temporarily.
For more information, call 276-656-5464 or email smorrison@patrickhenry.edu.
Donations for veterans
Usually when listening to podcasts, The Stroller skips commercials. Today, though, there was one worth a listen and a rewind as well.
It’s for Ford’s #ProudtoHonor initiative, in which your social media post is worth $100 to veterans’ charities, up to $3.5 million. You don’t even have to use the name “Ford” in your post. Just make a post about a service member and use the hashtag “#proudtohonor” (the quotation marks are ours — don’t use them).
The charities are Disabled American Veterans, Workshops for Warriors, OscarMike, Guitars 4 Vets, Blue Star Families, Bunker Labs and Boulder Crest Retreats.
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller
@martinsvillebulletin.com.
