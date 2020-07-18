THE STROLLER: Sharpen your knowledge about onions

TODAY’S WORD is carouse. Example: After their graduation, Hunter and his buddies caroused about town until the wee hours of dawn.
FRIDAY’S WORD was cognizant. It means having or showing understanding or realization. Example: Most people are cognizant of the risks from coronavirus contagions out in public, but some people remain stubbornly ignorant about the possibilities of danger. paradigm. It means a standard or typical example. Example: “With the influx of women entering the military and later becoming veterans, we have to change our old way of thinking and treating patients. Treating women brings a paradigm shift.” - Jonathan Barber, nurse practitioner and Women's Health Director for Roseburg (Ore.) Veterans Administration in an article published July 13 in the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
Onions
Today we wrap up the readers' tips on how to keep from crying while cutting onions.
- Run cold water while slicing. – Debra Poe, Wendy Draper
- Have water running close by, and run the onion under the water before cutting. Work quickly. – Charlotte Brooks
- Peel the onions, then leave them in a big bowl of water for some time. – Preet Narula
- Slice the onion under running water. – Melody Hubbard Reynolds, Wendy Koladish
- Peel the onion under running water; rinse, dry, then slice. – Robert Chapman
- Clean it under running water. – Nawal Hawash
- Rinse the onion and your knife, then slice. – Linda Wilson, Janice Doss
- Use a very sharp knife. – Rhonda Mills
- Refrigerate a spare stainless steel knife and the onions for half an hour before chopping or slicing. If the onion is really strong, rinse the knife a few times during the chopping. The cells of cold onions release their sulfur compounds more slowly, and rinsing the knife clears away excess drops of sulfur. A super sharp knife causes less damage, thus less sulfur escaping. -- Stephanie Lawson
- Breathe only through your mouth. If the compound hits your nose, it turns into an acid, which waters your eyes. -- Julia Hollandsworth
- Let someone else cut them. -- Mary Jordan, Retha McGuire, Ron Morris, Lynn Wolf
- It depends on the type of onion, says Kathy Lawson, who claimed that yellow onions "are the worst."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Bugs Bunny's first appearance was in 1940 in the Oscar-nominated film "A Wild Hare" directed by Tex Avery. The trickster gray-and-white rabbit is known for saying "What's up, doc?". He became the official mascot of Warner Bros. Entertainment and was in more than 150 cartoons produced between 1940 and 1964. He followed a similar character called Happy Rabbit in the Warner Bros. 1938 cartoon "Porky's Hare Hunt."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the Bad Habit Rabbit?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
