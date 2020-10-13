THE STROLLER: She was laughing at something

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In our times, the word "barbarian" means an uncultured or brutish person. Two thousand years ago, give or take a few centuries, the Romans used the word "Barbarian" for anyone who was not a citizen of Rome or who did not speak the Latin language. They recognized five major Barbarian tribes in Europe: the Huns, Franks, Vandals, Saxons and Visigoths (also called the Goths). The Romans considered the Vandals, from the area now known as Germany, to be so uncouth, wild, violent and, well, barbaric that the tribe's name lives on in infamy today, as the word "vandal," meaning a person who deliberately destroys or damages public property. Thanks to Macie McAlexander for bringing up the Barbarians and Hadrian's Wall (which Roman Emporer Hadrian had built in England to keep the Barbarians back) as suggestions for trivia questions. Send your trivia suggestions to The Stroller.