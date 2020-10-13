THE STROLLER: She was laughing at something

TODAY’S PHRASE is "Horae" from the R.E.M. song "Moral Kiosk:" They scratch the scandals in the twilight / She was laughing like a Horae / Put that knee in dour landslide / Take this step to dash a roving eye." Thanks, Marshall Farley, for that suggestion -- and for puzzling us all around with the meaning of that song.
TUESDAY’S PHRASE was "cut the mustard" from the Little Jimmy Dickens song "Too Old to Cut the Mustard." It means to meet expectations or reach the required standard.
Community meal
Dinner time has changed slightly at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church: It is now from 5 to 6 p.m. That's when the next community meal -- today -- will be held there, at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville.
To join the dinner, call 276-647-8150 by 2 p.m. to reserve a meal. If the answering machine picks up, leave a message with your name, phone number and number of people in your household.
Blues, Brews and Stews
The weatherman promises a lovely evening Friday night, perfect for the Blues, Brews and Stews event at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden by Piedmont Arts. In fact, it will be a great time to show off your favorite cozy fall outfit, because the high that day is only expected to be in the low 60s.
Local musician Griffin Haley will perform. He plays blues and rock music and is a member of Prosperity's Folly.
Supper will be Brunswick stew, cornbread, cookies, water and tea included in the $20 ticket. Beer and wine will be available at the cash bar.
Tickets can be purchased at Piedmont Arts and at PiedmontArts.org.
After the event, cuddle up with your date at home -- lows are expected to drop down to the 30s.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In our times, the word "barbarian" means an uncultured or brutish person. Two thousand years ago, give or take a few centuries, the Romans used the word "Barbarian" for anyone who was not a citizen of Rome or who did not speak the Latin language. They recognized five major Barbarian tribes in Europe: the Huns, Franks, Vandals, Saxons and Visigoths (also called the Goths). The Romans considered the Vandals, from the area now known as Germany, to be so uncouth, wild, violent and, well, barbaric that the tribe's name lives on in infamy today, as the word "vandal," meaning a person who deliberately destroys or damages public property. Thanks to Macie McAlexander for bringing up the Barbarians and Hadrian's Wall (which Roman Emporer Hadrian had built in England to keep the Barbarians back) as suggestions for trivia questions. Send your trivia suggestions to The Stroller.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Vandals ravaged Gaul (area now called France), Spain and North Africa in the 4th and 5th centuries AD. What year did they demolish Rome?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!