THE STROLLER: Show off your jack-o'-lanterns

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Many works of Greek literature tell of the Trojan War, waged against the city of Troy after Paris, who lived in Troy, stole the beautiful Helen away from the king of Sparta, a city in Greece. That war went on for 10 years until the Greeks apparently gave up, leaving behind the gift of a tremendously huge wooden horse outside the city gates. The Trojans brought the horse inside the city, but guess what? That hollow horse was full of hidden warriors, including the legendary Odysseus, who sneaked out at night and opened the city gates to let in the rest of the soldiers. Now the term “Trojan horse” is used to mean subversion from outside sources.