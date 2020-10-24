THE STROLLER: Show off your jack-o'-lanterns

TODAY’S WORD is bay. Example: “The scene was rockin’, all were digging the sounds / Igor on chains, backed by his baying hounds” from the song “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, 1962.
FRIDAY’S WORD was tidings. It means news, information. Example: “Oh tidings of comfort and joy / Comfort and joy / Oh tidings of comfort and joy,” from “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
Pumpkin contest
Halloween celebrations start early on Oct. 31 in Martinsville, with a jack-o’-lantern contest at the Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market. Drop off your entries between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. People will vote on them throughout the morning, and the winners will be announced at noon.
Thanks/no thanks to COVID, candy won’t be given out this year. Vendors wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between transactions (which customers should do, too). Everyone who comes dressed in a costume will receive a free bumper sticker.
Order in the court!
These excerpts from actual court cases are from the book “Disorder in the Court: Great Fractured Moments in Courtroom History,” by Charles M. Sevilla, 1992:
Attorney: Do you recall the time that you examined the body?
Witness: The autopsy started around 8:30 p.m.
Attorney: And Mr. Denton was dead at the time?
Witness: If not, he was by the time I finished.
Attorney: Doctor, how many of your autopsies have you performed on dead people?
Witness: All of them. The live ones put up too much of a fight.
Attorney: Are you qualified to give a urine sample?
Witness: Are you qualified to ask that question?
Attorney: So the date of conception [of the baby] was August 8th?
Witness: Yes.
Attorney: And what were you doing at that time?
Witness: Getting laid.
Attorney: She had three children, right?
Witness: Yes.
Attorney: How many were boys?
Witness: None.
Attorney: Were there any girls?
Witness: Your Honor, I think I need a different attorney. Can I get a new attorney?
Attorney: Were you present when your picture was taken?
Witness: Are you kidding me?
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Many works of Greek literature tell of the Trojan War, waged against the city of Troy after Paris, who lived in Troy, stole the beautiful Helen away from the king of Sparta, a city in Greece. That war went on for 10 years until the Greeks apparently gave up, leaving behind the gift of a tremendously huge wooden horse outside the city gates. The Trojans brought the horse inside the city, but guess what? That hollow horse was full of hidden warriors, including the legendary Odysseus, who sneaked out at night and opened the city gates to let in the rest of the soldiers. Now the term “Trojan horse” is used to mean subversion from outside sources.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In Greek mythology, the Three Sisters of Fate, Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos, determine people’s fate using what analogy?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
