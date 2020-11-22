THE STROLLER: Small Business Saturday kicks off Christmas shopping

Martin was busy with the virtual event, which included a comedy show with him as the opening act; his Coffee and Convos morning show session, in which he presented about the Workforce Readiness Award Winners on a task force he co-chaired with last year’s Superintendent of the Year; and he hosted a presentation on Career and Technical Education programs.

Missing Charlene Smith

Fans of the Fieldale Recreation Center are missing the center’s secretary, and Fieldale Heritage Inc. board member, Charlene Smith, who passed away last week. The Fieldale Recreation Center on a Facebook post called her “a tireless worker through the years” who helped such as by manning the tent at the summer concert series and serving food during the annual Fourth of July celebration.

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.