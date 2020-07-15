THE STROLLER: Some about music, more about onions

TODAY’S WORD is paradigm. Example: “With the influx of women entering the military and later becoming veterans, we have to change our old way of thinking and treating patients. Treating women brings a paradigm shift.” - Jonathan Barber, nurse practitioner and Women's Health Director for Roseburg (Ore.) Veterans Administration in an article published July 13 in the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was quaint. It means attractively old-fashioned. Example: Nancy's maternal grandmother lived in a modern condominium overlooking a busy street in Arlington, but her paternal grandmother lived in a quaint farmhouse in Patrick Springs.
Music camp
Music moves outdoors with DeCapo Virginia's Do Re Mi Disney Outdoor Summer Music Camp, which will be Monday through Thursday at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway. It will feature a choir, dance, art and discovery, with a T-shirt and snacks for everyone. It's for kids in rising first through sixth grade, and the cost is $130. To register, contact Tracee Prillaman at 804-432-3447 or traceep@dacapova.org.
Cutting onions
Stroller readers have been sharing tips on how not to tear up while cutting onions. Here are some more:
- Chew gum. – Betty J. Kanipe
- Hold a slice of bread in your mouth. – Betty J. Kanipe and Sally Miller
- Hold your tongue out while slicing. – Pam Brinegar
- Wear onion goggles. – Sally Miller and Lorelei Maney (“I have pink ones, and they work”) (Glasses are enough for Robin Summerlin, and sunglasses for Mitzi Martin)
- Wear contacts. – Debbie McKinney, Susan Pilson
- Burn a candle next to the cutting board. – Susan Henderson
- Cut the onions over the heated pot or pan the onions are going into. – Lynn Pritchett
- Hold the wooden end of a match in your mouth while cutting. – Fannie Smith, Janice Doss, Lisa Crockett
- Hold a toothpick in your mouth. – Patti Darnell Farmer
- Run the exhaust fan over the stove while cutting onions. – Jack Tibbs
- Cut them under the hooded vent of the stove. – Kim Chitwood
- Have a small fan blowing across your cutting area. – Tom Berry
- Breathe through your nose, not your mouth. Right now, use your COVID-19 mask. – Cathie Carter
- “I’ve never had a problem with that. I’ve always wondered why others do.” – Karen Roberts Conner
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The marsupial whose name is three letters repeated twice is the cuscus of New Guinea and Australia. That's a hunchbacked white or light-colored type of opossum with a blond face which makes its little black eyes look peering and inquisitive.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There's the Tasmanian Devil cartoon character, and the real tasmanian devil (animal). How are they alike, and how are they different?
