THE STROLLER: Some data about social distancing

TODAY’S WORD is impudent. Example: When the former justice department official was trying to speak in a Congressional hearing, a member from Texas turned impudent and continuously rapped on his desk to make noise and disrupt the ability of the speaker to be heard.
FRIDAY’S WORD was iconic. It means widely know, recognized established and acknowledged. Example: Andy Griffith played an iconic TV father as Sheriff Andy Taylor on his series "The Andy Griffith Show."
How distant were you?
There is a lot of discussion about those among us who don't adhere to guidelines to protect each other from the coronavirus. Did you see the viral videos of people screaming at the city council in Palm Beach, Fla., about having to wear masks? They were off the charts and became immediate memes.
You just have to wonder what people are thinking.
The folks at MyBioSource.com, a biotech distribution company, decided to ask. They surveyed 7,500 adults nationally and came up with some interesting info about how people were complying with lockdown restrictions and social distancing requirements.
They found that more than 1 in 4 (26%) of Virginians admit they broke social distancing rules during lockdown, such as visiting friends or family while it was prohibited (compared to a national average of 36%).
Some other interesting findings:
- 1 in 5 people are more concerned about the coronavirus vaccine than the infection itself.
- If a COVID-19 vaccine was introduced, 70% said they would wait and assess the results rather than getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
- Nearly 1 in 5 do not know the difference between a viral and bacterial infection.
Born this 4th of July?
July 4th always was a big family event for The Stroller. Mom and Dad would take us away to a park for a picnic, perhaps some swimming or hiking. Fireworks were occasional but a not a tradition. Maybe your story is similar.
But with all the restrictions and no organized events, how are you planning to celebrate on July 4th this year? Staying home and buying sparklers? Trying to do your own fireworks extravaganza? The Stroller would like to know. Drop a line at the address below.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During its "rural purge" in 1971 CBS also eliminated the self-hosted "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Jackie Gleason Show" as it sought to appear to a younger audience. Oddly, Ed Sullivan was known well by a generation of young people for bringing Elvis Presley and the Beatles to the TV screen in record-drawing audiences. Sullivan hosted that show on CBS from June 20, 1948, to June 6, 1971. "The Jackie Gleason Show" ran for four seasons and was the last of Gleason's many TV shows.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Super Bowl games represent 29 of the 30 most-watched TV events of all time. Can you name the non Super Bowl?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!