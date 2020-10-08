THE STROLLER: Speaking of science and songs

TODAY’S WORD is babooshka, from the Kate Bush song by the same name: "She wanted to test her husband / She knew exactly what to do / A pseudonym to fool him / She couldn't have made a worse move ... All yours / Babooshka, Babooshka, Babooshka-ya-ya!" Kate Bush has released 26 UK Top 40 singles.

THURSDAY’S WORD was laud, from the hymn "Onward Christian Soldiers," suggested by Betty J. Kanipe: (fourth stanza) "Onward, then ye people; Join our happy throng. / Blend with ours your voices / in the triumph song. / Glory, laud, and honor / unto Christ the King." Laud means to praise highly, especially in public context.

Bill Nye the Familiar Guy

OK, so Bill Nye the Science Guy isn't local -- but he sure is in a lot of homes these days, thanks to teachers' assignments during virtual learning. That's got folks talking about him, bringing up that his sister, Susan Nye, and his niece, Jaquie Coleman Marshall, live in Danville, with many local people calling them friends.

"Bill Nye the Science Guy" is a half-hour. live science program that originally was syndicated by Walt Disney Television from 1993 to 1998 and was on PBS from 1994 to 1999. It had more than 100 episodes.