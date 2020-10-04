THE STROLLER: Spelling out a some new words artfully

TODAY’S WORD is Scaramouche. Emily Johnson suggested this word, which comes from one of the most fun songs to sing (even if you have no idea what they're saying): "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, with the lyrics "I see a little silhouetto of a man / Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?/ Thunderbolt and lightning very, very frightening me. / (Galileo) Galileo / (Galileo) Galileo / Galileo Figaro / Magnifico-o-o-o-o."
SUNDAY’S WORD was hither, from "Here I raise my Ebenezer; Hither by Thy help I'm come," from the hymn "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing." It's an old word meaning to or toward this place, or situated on the other side. That's the easy part. How about the confusing "Here I raise my Ebenezer?" That refers to 1 Samuel 7:12, which reminds people how God delivered Israel from danger. The Israelites and the Philistines were battling, which included moving (or stealing) the Ark of the Covenant back and forth. After the Israelites finally won, Samuel raised up a huge stone as a memorial. He called that stone "Ebenezer," which means "stone of help."
Art @ Happy Hour
A classic mARTinsville event goes half in-person, half Zoom on Thursday evening.
Art @ Hour will be held at 5 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Visitors will be able to tour the galleries and see exhibits.
Reni Gower, co-curator of The Garden, will lead a Zoom discussion of the exhibit beginning at 5:45 p.m. Visitors could talk virtually with Gower and other exhibiting artists.
Artist Mark Wright
Speaking of art, artist Mark Wright will lead an art talk for the L.I.F.E. series program at New College Institute, at noon Oct. 14. He will talk about the assemblage/sculpture in the Piedmont Arts Gravely-Lester Art Garden and the meaning behind pieces of art. RSVP to Brian Stanley at bstanley@newcollegeinstitute.org, or by calling 276-403-5605.
Odd words
Here are some interesting words in other languages that we don't have in English, from www.drtimlomas.com:
- Sukha (Sanskrit) – genuine lasting happiness independent of circumstances.
- Orenda (Huron) – the power of the human will to change the world in the face of powerful forces such as fate.
- Pihentagyú (Hungarian) – literally “with a relaxed brain,” it describes quick-witted people who can come up with sophisticated jokes or solutions.
- Desenrascanço (Portuguese) – to artfully disentangle oneself from a tough situation.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On Jan. 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Ratification of the ERA by Congress appeared to be a done deal in the 1970s until Phyllis Schlafly swept the rug from under supporters' feet. What did she say that turned the tides against the ERA on the national level?
