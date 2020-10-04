THE STROLLER: Spelling out a some new words artfully

TODAY’S WORD is Scaramouche. Emily Johnson suggested this word, which comes from one of the most fun songs to sing (even if you have no idea what they're saying): "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, with the lyrics "I see a little silhouetto of a man / Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?/ Thunderbolt and lightning very, very frightening me. / (Galileo) Galileo / (Galileo) Galileo / Galileo Figaro / Magnifico-o-o-o-o."

SUNDAY’S WORD was hither, from "Here I raise my Ebenezer; Hither by Thy help I'm come," from the hymn "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing." It's an old word meaning to or toward this place, or situated on the other side. That's the easy part. How about the confusing "Here I raise my Ebenezer?" That refers to 1 Samuel 7:12, which reminds people how God delivered Israel from danger. The Israelites and the Philistines were battling, which included moving (or stealing) the Ark of the Covenant back and forth. After the Israelites finally won, Samuel raised up a huge stone as a memorial. He called that stone "Ebenezer," which means "stone of help."