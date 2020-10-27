THE STROLLER: Take a treat of new books

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Hephaestus, the son of Zeus and Hera, was the only ugly god. Some legends say that his mother was so disappointed in having an ugly child that she threw him from Mount Olympus down to the sea, which broke his legs — making him lame, too. However, his looks didn’t hurt him in the marriage department. Most legends say his wife was the beautiful Aphrodite, goddess of love, desire and beauty — though she had many affairs. Some say it was Aglaia, whose name means “Splendor,” one of the Three Graces.