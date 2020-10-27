THE STROLLER: Take a treat of new books

TODAY’S WORD is reaper. Example: “(We can be like they are) Come on, baby / (Don’t fear the reaper) Baby, take my hand,” from “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by the Blue Oyster Cult, 1976.
TUESDAY’S WORD was mere. It means solely or no more or better than what is specified. Example: “For no mere mortal can resist / The evil of the thriller,” in Michael Jackson’s 1983 song “Thriller.”
Trunk-or-treats
The Bulletin is compiling a list of trunk-or-treats and other Halloween events for an upcoming article. Please send the information of your church’s or group’s event to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com today, so that it can be included.
Quarantine effects
Spotted on a church sign out of town: “When COVID ends, you’ll either be a monk, a hunk, a drunk or a chunk.”
New books
Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Rich is working on the following new books and plans to have them ready for checkout on Thursday:
“Three Women Disappear” by James Patterson and Shan Serafin.
“Shake Up: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods.
“The Sentinel: a Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child.
“The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg.
“Love Your Life” by Sophie Kinsella.
“Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Karen Kingsbury.
“You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson.
“The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans.
“Curses are for Cads: an Eleanor Wilde Mystery” by Tamara Berry.
Farmwives’ wisdom
Wendy Penhallegon of Jamestown, Calif., shared these tips, which people local have been talking about:
When you return a borrowed pan, make sure there’s a warm pie in it.
It’s easier to clean an empty house, but harder to live in one.
A tongue is like a knife. The sharper it is, the deeper it cuts.
A city dog wants to run out the door, but a country dog stays on the porch because he’s not fenced in.
Enjoy doing your children’s laundry. Some day they’ll be gone.
Visit old people who can’t get out. One day you’ll be one.
The colder the outhouse, the warmer the bed.
The softer you talk, the closer folks will listen.
The longer the dress hem, the more trusting the husband.
Make home and church happy places for the children. Everybody returns to their happy places.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Hephaestus, the son of Zeus and Hera, was the only ugly god. Some legends say that his mother was so disappointed in having an ugly child that she threw him from Mount Olympus down to the sea, which broke his legs — making him lame, too. However, his looks didn’t hurt him in the marriage department. Most legends say his wife was the beautiful Aphrodite, goddess of love, desire and beauty — though she had many affairs. Some say it was Aglaia, whose name means “Splendor,” one of the Three Graces.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who were the other two of the Three Graces, and what was their role?
