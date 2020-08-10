THE STROLLER: Talking about the good old days

TODAY’S WORD is interlocutor. Example: Miss Marple raised her eyebrow at her interlocutor, who was only hinting at what had happened at the clubhouse.
MONDAY’S WORD was spoolie. It is an eyebrow-shaping tool that looks just like a mascara brush, with a tapered head and soft bristles. Example: Janice’s makeup kit includes a few spoolies.
105 years old
The Stroller and friends have been wondering who the oldest resident of the area is. So far, Raymond Ross of Stanleytown Health & Rehab is in the lead at the age of 107 — just two months away from his 108th birthday in October.
The famous Edna Turner of Bassett so far is coming in the lead in the women’s category (if this were a race) at 105. She must have celebrated her 105th birthday in April quietly, given that it was during the height of pandemic restrictions, but people still are talking about how she celebrated her 104th birthday dancing in the Hardee’s at Stanleytown during one of their Tuesday morning music jam sessions.
Keep sending in names and information about local residents who have passed 100 years old, so we can keep up with them, and celebrate their longevity.
The Good Old Days
Chiming in on a conversation about the old Kearfott’s drug store, Ellen Chaddha wrote by email: “When I was growing up, Kearfotts and Patterson’s Drug Stores both served food.
“Patterson’s had booths where one could sit and order food. My mom and I loved the chicken salad sandwiches which (if I remember correctly) consisted of finely-grated chicken salad between two slices of toasted bread.
“And at Kearfotts, we loved the small chess pies which were round. I also ordered a chocolate fudge sundae with nuts at Kearfotts when I worked at Eagles Five and Dime Store.”
Send in your memories to the Stroller.
Porch swings
A column Sunday by Holly Kozelsky was about porch swings. Nelson Smith wrote in response: “My grandparents’ house in Penhook had a front porch swing that was used for shelling various varieties of peas, string beans, snap beans, butter and lima beans, etc. The swing on the porch of our house on Franklin Street was used for that purpose as well. I don’t recall if that was done on the swing on our Watt St house’s porch or not.”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Earliest records of makeup includes from the First Dynasty of Egpyt (c. 3100-2907 BC), when women used kohl to darken their eyelids and lashes. Chalk was used to whiten the complexion, and the cheeks were reddened with rouge made of crushed strawberries, the juices of other red fruits or vegetables, or finely crushed ochre (a pigment often made from clay, in colors ranging from light yellow to red or brown).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What country song was about sitting on the porch swing with Charlotte?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
