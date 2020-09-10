THE STROLLER: Talking theater on the (You)Tube

TODAY’S PHRASE is rhetorical question. Example: Grandma surveyed the mess and disorder in Delaney's kitchen and blurted out a rhetorical question: "Why would anyone live like this?"
THURSDAY’S WORD was allusion. That's an expression designed to call something to mind without mentioning it specifically; an indirect reference. Example: George didn’t tell his wife outright that it would be a bad idea to read the diary their daughter had kept in the 1970s, but he made some allusions to opening Pandora’s Box.
New from TheatreWorks
Stevie and Lanetta Byrd were filmed in a live show Thursday night for TheatreWorks' YouTube channel. If you weren't tuned in while it happened, you can still see it, any time you like.
The show is "W.H.A.T. Radio Celebrity Talk Radio With Seymore Less." Stevie is the radio host, interviewing advice columnist Lunay Bird (his real-life wife, Lanetta). Seymore is expecting his standard interview, hopefully with a few good one-liners included -- but what he gets is entirely different. The show comes in at about 20 minutes long.
If you are reading this digitally, click on this link. If you're reading this in print, just look up the YouTube channel "TheatreWorks Community Players."
That channel has other shows the theater has been putting online during the pandemic; and its next live show will feature Jonathan Penn on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Sounds in music
If you're familiar with the 1973 Pink Floyd song "Money" from its album "Dark Side of the Moon," you know the introduction that is made of different sounds of old-fashioned cash registers.
The band used other regular-life sounds in its songs, too: sawing wood and boiling kettles (even on stage) for it 1969 "Work," frying eggs, cereal being poured and dripping water in "Alan's Psychedelic Breakfast" in the 1970s and soccer fans singing Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" in 1971.
History of beer
The MHC Heritage Center and Museum has a different sort of topic than its normal occasional Sunday-afternoon lectures: beer.
On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., Herb Atwell, the owner and operator of Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton, will talk about the history of beer at the center, which is in the former Henry County Courthouse in uptown Martinsville. Admission is free, and wearing masks is required.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) said, "Yo, Adrian!" in the 1976 movie "Rocky." It's one of the most quoted lines in movies related to sports. Rocky said that, followed by "I did it!", to Adrian, the woman who was in love with him, played by Talia Shire. Stallone -- and in some cases Shire -- went on to make five Rocky movies and three other sequels.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What movie is the line "Hello, gorgeous" from?
