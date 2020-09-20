THE STROLLER: The battle brews over Brunswick stew

TODAY’S PHRASE is unassailable. Example: "Both communities continue to declare their provenance, and certainly their take on the way to make it, to be unassailable." Source: "The Battle of Brunswick Stew," Southern Living, Aug. 12, 2016.
SUNDAY’S WORD was analogous. It means comparable in certain respects. Example: Yams are considered analogous to sweet potatoes.
Brunswick stew
"The Battle of Brunswick Stew" talks about stew's the dueling origin stories: Brunswick County, Va., in 1828, and Brunswick, Ga., in 1898.
In Virginia, traditionally, the making of Brunswick stew is a man's game, in church kitchens and clubhouses and on occasional hunting trips. It is cooked in huge amounts, stirred with an oar and not considered finished until the oar stands up by itself in the stew. This thick stew is served as a main dish, accompanied by a slice or two of bread.
In Georgia, Brunswick stew is cooked in smaller batches and served as a barbecue side dish at cafes.
In 1988, the Virginia General Assembly issued a decree to claim Brunswick stew as the state's own. Georgia's claim is more than just on paper: It's in the form of the actual 25-gallon iron pot (so it's said, anyway) used to make that first batch around 130 years ago. That pot is mounted on top of a town monument with an inscription claiming its boast.
Putts for Mutts
The SPCA will have its annual Putts for Mutts golf tournament on Sept. 29, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Chatmoss Country Club. The cost is $100 for individuals and $400 per team. The cost covers green fees, the use of a cart and a party afterward. The tournament will be captain's choice format for teams of four. To participate, call the SPCA at 276-638-7297 or visit spcamhc.org.
'Friends' trivia
Attention all "Friends" fan, the Blue Ridge Regional Library will host a virtual "Friends" trivia night on Thursday. Compete against other fans to see who knows the most about that TV show.
People can compete individually or in teams of four or fewer. Prizes will be awarded.
To register, send an e-mail to events@brrl.lib.va.us saying you would like to register for the "Friends" trivia night. You will receive an e-mail with a link to join the Zoom meeting the day of the event. Join the Zoom meeting at 7 p.m.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Although Virginia approved its own version of Prohibition in a statewide referendum before 1920, at least one locality in our area voted against this law by a more than 2 to 1 margin -- Patrick County.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Prohibition law did not allow whiskey and other hard liquors or even beer to be produced, yet two other alcoholic beverages could be made for home use. What were they? (Thanks to John Reynolds for today's and Friday's questions.)
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions.
