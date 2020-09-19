THE STROLLER: The fall classics have arrived: pumpkins and Brunswick stew.

TODAY’S PHRASE is analogous. Example: Yams are considered analogous to sweet potatoes.
FRIDAY’S WORD was allude. It means to make reference to another word or scenario. Example: Janice didn’t come right out and say she was dating that guy, but she alluded to recently having had some romantic action.
GBAC meeting
Attention, volunteers! Greater Bassett (GBAC) will hold its monthly meeting at Pocahontas Baptist Church’s picnic shelter at 10 a.m. Monday. Everyone is invited, and all are welcome to join and/or volunteer -- and also expected to wear their masks.
Pumpkins are here
Grace Network's annual Pumpkin Patch has your Halloween pumpkins.
More than 3,000 pumpkins of all sizes were delivered Friday. Now the pumpkin patch, at First Baptist Church, on the corner of Starling and Mulberry/Market streets (right where Mulberry changes to Market, or vice-versa), is open Mondays, from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Brunswick stew
The Brunswick stew season is back, and we've received two announcements for stews already.
The first one of the season was Saturday at the Spencer Ruritan Club's building.
The Figsboro Ruritan Club will have its Brunswick stew from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, at its building, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville. The cost is $8 per quart.
Roy Blount Jr. has joked that Brunswick stew happens when small animals carrying ears of corn fall into barbecue pits.
Less interesting but more realistic legend has it that the stew is an end-of-harvest meal made with vegetables from the farm any sort of animal that could be rounded up during hunting. Nowadays, though, it's usually made with common meats you can buy in grocery stores plus, often, canned vegetables.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John Reynolds, an expert in local history, especially Patrick County, sent in this question: Although the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed in 1919, the year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of when national prohibition took effect. Yet Virginia, like several other states, already had begun prohibiting the sale and manufacture of alcohol, in 1916.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Here's another contribution from John Reynolds. But before we begin, first this appeal to Stroller readers: Please send ideas for Stroller questions and Words of the Day, as well as other general Stroller items, to the email listed below. Sure, we can come up with plenty of them, but aren't they much more fun when they come from people in the community, especially when they deal with local topics? Now for the question: Although Virginia approved its own version of prohibition in a statewide referendum before 1920, at least one locality in our area voted against this law by a more than 2-to-1 margin. What locality was that?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
