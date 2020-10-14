THE STROLLER: The Horai help the veggies grow

TODAY’S PHRASE is reproach, used in the song "The Old Rugged Cross," as suggested by Pat Wells, who added in her suggestion: "We are all bearing the burden in 2020. Do you feel some of the weight of 'Old Rugged Cross'?" "To the old rugged cross I will ever be true / Its shame and reproach gladly bear."
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was "Horae" from the R.E.M. song "Moral Kiosk:" "She was laughing like a Horae," suggested by Marshall Farley. The Horai (plural version) were the Greek goddesses of the seasons and time. They also guarded the gates of Olympos. Farmers appreciated the Horai's important roles and honored them in the ways they planted and tended their crops. The three Horai sisters were named Eunomia (Good Order, Good Pasture), Eirene (Peace, Spring), and Dike (Justice).
Mail to jail
In The Stroller we occasionally list addresses to area nursing homes and assisted living facilities to make it easy for people to write letters to residents there -- which is especially important during this time of pandemic restrictions, when visits are impossible.
People in jail feel the same loneliness and disconnection with the outside world. They miss their families, friends and churches and would appreciate mail. Their addresses are:
- Henry County Jail, 3250 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, Va., 24112
- Martinsville City Jail, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville, Va., 24112
- Martinsville Prison Farm, 300 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, Va, 24112
Free vegetables
When there's a food giveaway, it's usually of canned or packaged convenience foods. However, on this Saturday, it's the real deal, as Mount Zion AME Church gives away items fresh from the garden.
Starting at 10 a.m. in the parking lot (304 Fayette St.), the church will give white potatoes, sweet potatoes and collards to anyone who comes.
Try this great way to cook collards: Heat some olive oil. Put minced garlic and/or crushed peppers, then add the chopped collards. Once they are sauteed, pour in some vegetable broth and cook for 25 minutes.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ihe Vandals were a Germanic tribe 2,000 years ago who began making their way south through Europe (even as the Roman Empire made its way north). The Vandals ravaged Gaul (area now called France), Spain and North Africa in the 4th and 5th centuries AD. They finally made it to Rome, which they defeated, in A.D. 455. However, despite the tribe's name, which was passed down through history to mean destructors, the Vandals weren't as bad as some of the other attackers. When they attacked Rome, they left most of its buildings undisturbed, and they left most of the area's residents alone.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: (Referring to explanation with "Wednesday's Word," above): What was the job of the Horai's three sisters, the Moirai?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
