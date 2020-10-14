THE STROLLER: The Horai help the veggies grow

Free vegetables

When there's a food giveaway, it's usually of canned or packaged convenience foods. However, on this Saturday, it's the real deal, as Mount Zion AME Church gives away items fresh from the garden.

Starting at 10 a.m. in the parking lot (304 Fayette St.), the church will give white potatoes, sweet potatoes and collards to anyone who comes.

Try this great way to cook collards: Heat some olive oil. Put minced garlic and/or crushed peppers, then add the chopped collards. Once they are sauteed, pour in some vegetable broth and cook for 25 minutes.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ihe Vandals were a Germanic tribe 2,000 years ago who began making their way south through Europe (even as the Roman Empire made its way north). The Vandals ravaged Gaul (area now called France), Spain and North Africa in the 4th and 5th centuries AD. They finally made it to Rome, which they defeated, in A.D. 455. However, despite the tribe's name, which was passed down through history to mean destructors, the Vandals weren't as bad as some of the other attackers. When they attacked Rome, they left most of its buildings undisturbed, and they left most of the area's residents alone.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: (Referring to explanation with "Wednesday's Word," above): What was the job of the Horai's three sisters, the Moirai?

