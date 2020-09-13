THE STROLLER: The last days of tomato sandwich season

TODAY’S PHRASE is allegory. Example: One of the most famous books using allegory is "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis.
SUNDAY’S WORD was hyperbole. It means exaggerated statements or claims not meant to be taken literally, such as the "million times" in this sentence: Junior, I have told you a million times not to leave your dirty sneakers right in the middle of the kitchen, but you keep doing it!
The ending harvests
Tomato sandwich time is winding down. This area's first frost usually falls around mid-October, so that means about another month of harvesting corn, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, beans and other summer produce. Tomato sandwiches were celebrated in the spring, and anyone who may be getting tired of them by now tends to snap back to the original appreciation, knowing their days will run out soon.
Soon, though, fall crops will be coming in -- including peas, broccoli, greens, spinach, cauliflower (which is hard to grow well in this area) and lettuce.
Local farmers and large-scale gardeners offer their produce for sale at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market at 65 W. Main St., across from the city municipal building. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 30, and from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14, it will be open Saturdays only (same time).
Today's chuckles
- What do you call an apology written in dashes and dots? Re-morse code.
- Did you hear about the mathematician who is afraid of negative numbers? He'll stop at nothing to avoid them.
- What is an astronaut's favorite part of the computer? The space bar.
- Times New Roman and Arial walk into a bar. "Get out of here!" shouts the bartender. "We don't serve your type."
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Toga! Toga!" is a line from the 1978 movie "Animal House." The beer-drinking, failing-grades fraternity brothers just got a lecture and warning from a man in charge that they all are on double secret probation and better mend their ways or the fraternity would be closed. After he leaves, the guys talk about the warning and decide they'd better do something about it. One of them says they ought to have a toga party, to go out on top. John Belushi's character shouts, "Toga! Toga!" and then they all shout it. In a toga party, people wear homemade togas, usually bedsheets wrapped around their bodies and over one or both shoulders, supposedly imitating the ancient Roman style of dress. In the "Animal House" toga party, everyone dances to Otis Day & The Knights singing "Shout." After the movie, toga parties became popular on college campuses.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the 1931 movie that has this oft-repeated line: "Listen to them. Children of the Night. What music they make."
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
