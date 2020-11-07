THE STROLLER: The music was silenced this week.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Hades was the god of the underworld. While the other major gods lived on Mount Olympus, he very rarely left the underworld. However, when he caught sight of the beautiful Persephone, he fell in love with her and kidnapped her, bringing her down to live with him as his wife and queen of the underworld. Her mother, Demeter, missed her so much she got her back after much effort. Hades gave Persephone a pomegranate seed, which she loved so much she wanted more of, resulting in her returning to Hades for a few months a year from then on. Each time she returned to Hades, her mother — the goddess of fertility and agriculture — missed her so much she neglected her duties, which made the plants die and the earth go barren. When Persephone returns to her mother, Demeter is happy again and spring comes.