THE STROLLER: The music was silenced this week.

TODAY’S WORD is commiserate. Example: “Always, I know / You’ll be at my show / Watching, waiting, commiserating,” from “All the Small Things,” Blink-182, 2000.
FRIDAY’S WORD was dissipation. It means the squandering of money, energy or resources. Example: “Tell me who of them will come to be / How many of them are you and me / Dissipation / Race Relations / Consolation / Segregation” from “Pastime Paradise” by Stevie Wonder, 1976.
Sad songs
Local music lovers are mourning the loss of two musicians, Jamie Walker and Linda Clark.
Jamie, who was 61, worked in radio, TV and print media for 25 years. He performed with many area bands, helped set up at the Lions Club concerts when they were held at the Rives Theatre and was appreciated for his humor. He died on Oct. 28.
Linda, 81, was a beloved music teacher, especially of guitar. She also was known for helping dogs, and she requested that any donations made in her honor be sent to the Kings Mountain Animal Clinic Humane Fund. She was 81.
Root words
Readers of The Stroller might remember a series of Words of the Day that came from Greek and Latin root words. Around two months into it, the late Linda Clark sent a message in to the Bulletin. She had had enough of Latin in school, she said, and looked to The Stroller for a lot more fun than that tedious word series. With appreciation for the reality check, The Stroller apologized and said if Linda was getting tired of those words, an awful lot of other people probably were, too, and it was time to end it. With the friendly chat, Linda apologized and said to keep on giving those Latin words, but The Stroller, who always appreciates a good tip, ended the series that very day.
Then she suggested “squib” be used as a Word of the Day, and it was, on June 14.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Hades was the god of the underworld. While the other major gods lived on Mount Olympus, he very rarely left the underworld. However, when he caught sight of the beautiful Persephone, he fell in love with her and kidnapped her, bringing her down to live with him as his wife and queen of the underworld. Her mother, Demeter, missed her so much she got her back after much effort. Hades gave Persephone a pomegranate seed, which she loved so much she wanted more of, resulting in her returning to Hades for a few months a year from then on. Each time she returned to Hades, her mother — the goddess of fertility and agriculture — missed her so much she neglected her duties, which made the plants die and the earth go barren. When Persephone returns to her mother, Demeter is happy again and spring comes.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is the cornucopia a symbol of Persephone?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
