THE STROLLER: The pandemic has made some healthier

TODAY’S WORD is affront. Although Sheila meant well, the way she went around without a mask, leaning into people's personal space, really affronted a lot of the people at church, who had been taking the pandemic precautions seriously.
TUESDAY’S WORD was abject. It means (of something bad) experienced or present to the maximum degree. Example: Loretta Lynn’s songs tell of a childhood lived in abject poverty but much love.
Pandemic benefits
Rehabs.com, a provider of rehabilitation resources and treatment information, conducted a study of 3,000 Americans to find out if they have adopted healthier choices during lockdown.
Fifty-four percent of Americans reported they made healthier lifestyle choices, such as quitting smoking, exercising more and drinking less alcohol, since pandemic lockdowns have begun -- but Virginians have them beat, at two-thirds (66%).
Additionally, 1 in 5 respondents say they are drinking less and less alcohol as the lockdown goes on. Plus, the average American has learned to cook four new recipes during that time.
Church bulletins
Sometimes the church bulletin doesn't get the proofreading it needs. Here are some actual notices that have appeared in church bulletins:
- Irving Benson and Jessie Carter were married on Oct. 24 in the church. So ends a friendship that began in their school days.
- At the evening service tonight, the sermon topic will be "What Is Hell?" Come early and listen to our choir practice.
- Eight new choir robes are currently needed due to the addition of several new members and to the deterioration of some older ones.
- Please place your donation in the envelope along with the deceased person you want remembered.
- The church will host an evening of fine dining, super entertainment and gracious hostility.
- Potluck supper Sunday at 5 p.m. - prayer and medication to follow.
- The ladies of the church have cast off clothing of every kind. They may be seen in the basement on Friday afternoon.
- This evening at 7 p.m. there will be a hymn singing in the park across from the church. Bring a blanket and come prepared to sin.
- The pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the congregation would lend him their electric girdles for the pancake breakfast next Sunday.
TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The fastest growing woody plant is bamboo, which can shoot up by 35 inches in a day. That's 1 inch every 40 minutes. It's such a vigorous grower it takes over areas where it's been planted. Bamboo is a grass, hollow on the inside. If you're ever near a grove of bamboo, knock some stalks of bamboo into other stalks. They make a really cool clicking sound when they bang together.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Rats eat the fruits of bamboo. Which animals eat stems and leaves and the stalk while they're still soft?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
