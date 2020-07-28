THE STROLLER: The reading list just got a little more interesting

TODAY’S WORD is altercation. Example: The whole community was abuzz about that altercation Alfred and Burnice had last Sunday out in the church parking lot.
TUESDAY’S WORD was bias. It means prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person or group, usually in a way to be considered unfair. Example: Janet usually enjoyed using Facebook, but her brother’s comments on some of her posts made her uncomfortable, because even on topics she thought were neutral and pleasant he’d respond with pig-headed tirades showing his political bias.
Ponder this ...
Kendall Prillaman of Fieldale is a week away from her 10th birthday. She wonders how many people can get this riddle: “The more you use me, the smaller I get. What am I?”
The answer is below the library books list.
New library books
Today Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Rich is processing some new books for circulation, to be available for checkout by tomorrow.
The list includes one that has been in the news a great deal lately: “Too Much and Never Enough: How my Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump.
The other new books are:
- “South of the Buttonwood Tree” by Heather Webber
- “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
- “The Nemesis Manifesto” by Eric Van Lustbader
- “Half Moon Bay” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
- “The Answer Is… : Reflections on my Life” by Alex Trebek
Riddle’s answer
A bar of soap
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Rose Nyland, one of the four roommates in television’s “Golden Girls,” who said, “Like we say in St. Olaf — Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund’s Day without the headless boy.” Betty White portrayed Rose from 1985 to 1993.
Rose was naive and good-natured. She talked often of life back in her hometown of St. Olaf, home to many people of Norweigan and Scandanavian cultures. The sitcom was about her life as an adult with three roommates, but her earlier life came out in stories and anecdotes Rose told.
Her mother died while giving birth and her father was a monk, so she lived the first eight years of her life in an orphanage until she was adopted. She was a fan of Bob Hope and wrote him many letters.
Her husband, Charlie, was a salesman. They met when she was 7 and he was 8, and he sold her an insurance policy for her red wagon.
During a 2017 interview with Katie Couric, White said she loved the character, whom she called “so innocent — not the brightest nickel in the drawer, but funny.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what TV show? “Anger is a lot like a piece of shredded wheat caught in your dentures. If you leave it there, you get a blister and you gotta eat Jell-O all week. If you get rid of it, the sore heals and you feel better.”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
